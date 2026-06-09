Italy’s foreign minister slams Israel’s Ben-Gvir over ‘flip-flop’ comments

The row erupted after Italy said it was investigating the far-right minister over his treatment of Gaza flotilla activists.

Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has called “unacceptable” comments made by Israeli far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir after learning he was being investigated over the treatment of Global Sumud Flotilla activists.

“These are unacceptable words that we reject; they are unworthy of a minister,” Tajani said in Italy’s Senate on Tuesday. “Ben-Gvir’s words demonstrate the political and moral level of this gentleman.”

A day earlier, Ben-Gvir had slammed Italy, saying the “land of the boot has become the land of the flip-flop”, in reference to the country’s geographical shape.

More than 430 activists from dozens of countries were detained by Israeli authorities off the coast of Cyprus last month after being intercepted in international waters as they were trying to break the Israeli blockade of Gaza.

A widely shared video on social media showed the minister mocking and mistreating activists kneeling on the floor with their hands tied behind their backs in the port of Ashdod, drawing an international outcry.

According to Italy’s ANSA news agency, the move prompted Italian authorities to open an inquiry into the alleged torture and kidnapping of Italian citizens who were among the activists. Last week, France also opened an investigation into allegations of war crimes and torture.

The European Union is considering sanctions on Ben-Gvir for his treatment of activists. So far, EU officials have failed to find a consensus, but Tajani said on Tuesday Rome would continue to push for the bloc to sanction the minister.

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Last month, the EU moved for the first time to impose economic restrictions on violent settlers responsible for human rights abuses in the occupied West Bank.

Despite growing tensions with Israel and Italy’s decision to suspend a defence agreement in April, Rome remains one of its strongest allies in Europe. Germany and Italy are the two remaining European countries that have been blocking a bid to suspend a key trade agreement between the EU and Israel.

The EU is Israel’s biggest trading partner, accounting for more than 30 percent of Israel’s total trade in goods with the world in 2025.