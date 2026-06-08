Tsunami warnings issued after powerful earthquake off Philippines

Officials in Indonesia, Philippines and Japan warn of tsunami waves after quake off Mindanao.

Tsunami warnings have been issued across Asia following a powerful earthquake off the Philippines.

The magnitude 7.8 quake struck off the island of Mindanao shortly before 7:40am local time (23:40 GMT Sunday), according to the United States Geological Survey.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said tsunami waves as high as 3 meters could hit coastal areas of the Philippines, and waves of up to 1 metre were possible in parts of Indonesia and Malaysia.

The US National Tsunami Warning Center, which downgraded the quake from an earlier estimate of magnitude 8.2, said the quake posed no threat to coastal areas of the US.

Officials in Indonesia, the Philippines and Japan issued alerts warning of possible hazardous waves and advising citizens in coastal areas to get to safety.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) said people in coastal areas of nine provinces – including Sarangani, Davao Occidental, Tawi-tawi and Sulu – should immediately evacuate to higher ground or further inland.

“Owners of boats in harbors, estuaries or shallow coastal water of the above-mentioned provinces should secure their boats and move away from the waterfront,” PHIVOLCS said.

“Boats already at sea during this period should stay offshore in deep waters until further advised.”

More to follow…