Italian prosecutors to probe Israeli minister Ben-Gvir over flotilla abuse

Rome is the second in Europe to launch a probe into Israel’s treatment of activists detained as they headed to Gaza.

Italian prosecutors have launched an investigation into far-right Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir over the treatment of Italian nationals detained during the interception of an aid flotilla bound for Gaza.

Italian news agency ANSA reported on Monday that prosecutors in Rome had placed Ben-Gvir under investigation in connection with a video he posted following the detention of the activists last month.

The announcement makes Italy the second European country to launch a formal investigation of Israel’s treatment of the detained activists, after France opened a probe on Friday into allegations of war crimes and torture.

Responding to the accusations, Ben-Gvir wrote on social media that Italy, commonly known as “the Boot” because of the shape of its peninsula, had become “the land of the flip-flop”.

“I will not shy away from one investigation or another and will continue to stand proudly alongside our fighters,” Gvir said in a separate statement.

Italian and French prosecutors are examining the allegations to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to pursue criminal charges. The Israeli Prison Service has denied allegations from activists that they were abused.

The European Union has said it is considering imposing sanctions on Ben-Gvir amid growing anger over Israel’s treatment of the activists, as well as a surge in violence in the occupied West Bank, which the far-right minister has enthusiastically encouraged.

Israel detained more than 400 activists in international waters off the coast of Cyprus last month during the interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla, which was attempting to break Israel’s siege of Gaza. Nationals from more than 40 countries were among those detained.

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In footage taken following the raid on the flotilla, Ben-Gvir appeared to mock the prisoners as they knelt with their hands bound behind their backs.

French activists described the experience as “extremely violent”, “humiliating” and “dehumanising”.

The EU is expected to decide next Monday whether to impose sanctions on Ben-Gvir over his treatment of the activists.

France has already barred the Israeli minister from entering the country, describing his conduct as “unspeakable”.