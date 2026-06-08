At least 11 killed in Pakistan-administered Kashmir clashes before rally

Police crack down down on supporters of the Joint Awami Action Committee, which plans to hold a rally Tuesday.

At least 11 people have been killed as police clashed with supporters of an outlawed group in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, officials said on Monday, a day before a planned protest over political rights and legislative representation.

Dozens of others, including police officers and civilians, were wounded in the violence that erupted Sunday after the Supreme Court of Pakistan-administered Kashmir ruled that 12 legislative seats reserved for Kashmiri refugees living in Pakistan are constitutionally protected and cannot be abolished without a constitutional amendment.

The landmark ruling came before a rally planned for Tuesday by the outlawed Joint Awami Action Committee, or JAAC, which has long demanded greater political rights for people in the region and the abolition of the refugee seats, on the grounds that the refugees have disproportionate influence.

The group has organised large protests in recent years, a number of which have turned violent.

“Four police officers and a passer-by died after miscreants shot at them,” Sardar Waheed Khan, commissioner of the Poonch sector in the region, told the Reuters news agency. “As the result of the law enforcers’ response, six protesters were killed,” he said.

Police Chief Liaqat Malik said ‌23 security officials and 50 protesters were among the injured in Sunday’s incident, with 30 offenders arrested in the Himalayan region that is a flashpoint with neighbouring India.

According to the regional police, armed supporters of the JAAC opened fire on security forces in Rawalakot, a city in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, and later surrounded the Combined Military Hospital, disrupting medical services.

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Authorities said security forces eventually dispersed the crowd and restored order.

Police accused protesters of setting fires and damaging government and private property.

“The state has begun a massacre of our people in Rawalakot,” Shaukat Nawaz Mir, a JAAC leader, said in a video message on X, referring to the district where the incident happened. He pledged that the group would stay united to take part in the ⁠June 9 rally.

On Friday, the regional government ‌designated the JAAC as a proscribed group under an anti-terror law, and advised domestic and foreign tourists to leave the region before June 9.

Mass demonstrations in the last two years ‌by the JAAC against the rising costs of flour and electricity have turned deadly after violent crackdowns on protesters by security forces.

Khan, the police commissioner of the Poonch sector, said, “The JAAC leadership is misleading the ⁠masses by terming it a massacre. The state’s action was meant to restore law and order.”

When security forces tried to disperse the protesters, activists used automatic rifles, petrol bombs, and other weapons to target ⁠them, he said.