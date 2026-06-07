One killed, five wounded in shooting attack in Israel: Medics

Israeli police said they killed two suspects allegedly involved in the shooting.

At least one man has been killed and five wounded in central Israel, Israeli medics have said, in what police called a suspected “terror attack”.

Israeli rescue service Magen David Adom said a 35-year-old man died of gunshot wounds in the attack on Sunday, while the other casualties have been transferred to two hospitals. Two of those injured are in serious condition, it added.

Israeli police said they killed a suspect allegedly involved in the shooting following a manhunt. The suspected gunman was a Palestinian with Israeli citizenship from the nearby ⁠Israeli city Tayibe, they said, adding that police forces, border guard soldiers and special units were conducting searches for additional suspects. The weapon used by the attacker has been located, the police said.

“The public is asked to be vigilant, obey the instructions of the police and report any suspicious incident or person to the police,” it added.

In an earlier statement, the police said Israeli forces intervened after a report of shooting towards passersby at a gas station at the entrance to the Kochav Yair area, close to the ⁠occupied West Bank city ⁠of Qalqilya. The Israeli Broadcasting Authority said the attacker began a shooting spree at Kochav Yair and continued at the entrance to the nearby towns of Tzur Yitzhak and Tzur Natan.

A source told the Army Radio that the Israeli internal security agency and police have launched a raid campaign in Tayibe. A security cordoning has also been imposed on several neighbouring Arab villages.

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Hamas commended the attack, calling it a “heroic” operation, but did not claim responsibility.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said it was holding a situational assessment on the shooting attack.

Lior Zilberberg, from the Israeli ambulance service Magen David Adom, has described the response after the shooting began in central Israel.

“We were in a large training exercise in a nearby community when we received reports … about gunshot casualties at several scenes close to us. We immediately stopped the exercise and set out with intensive care units and ambulances to the gas station in Kochav Yair, Tzur Yitzhak, and Tzur Natan,” said Zilberberg in a statement.

“During the drive, civilians signalled me to stop and called me to provide medical treatment to an unconscious casualty inside a vehicle. He was pulseless and not breathing, with gunshot wounds to his body, and after medical assessments we were forced to pronounce him dead.

“Near the vehicle, another injured person was lying conscious, suffering gunshot wounds to the upper body. After initial medical treatment at the scene, he was evacuated.”