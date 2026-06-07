Denmark’s Christian Eriksen collapses during match with Ukraine
The football player has a special heart-starting device implanted since he collapsed during a match in 2021.
Danish football player Christian Eriksen has collapsed on the pitch in a match against Ukraine, but was conscious, the Danish Football Federation said in a social media post.
“Christian Eriksen is conscious and is doing well under the circumstances,” the federation said on Sunday in a statement on X, adding that the friendly had been called off.
In 2021, Eriksen collapsed during a European championship match in Copenhagen and was given life-saving CPR treatment. He was later fitted with a special heart-starting device known as an Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillator (ICD).
Neither Denmark nor Ukraine qualified for this year’s World Cup.
More to follow.