Denmark’s Christian Eriksen collapses during match with Ukraine

The football player has a special heart-starting device implanted since he collapsed during a match in 2021.

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Danish football player Christian Eriksen has collapsed on the ⁠pitch in a match against Ukraine, ⁠but was conscious, the Danish Football Federation said in a social media post.

“Christian Eriksen ‌is conscious and is doing well under the circumstances,” the federation said on Sunday in a statement on X, adding that the ⁠friendly had been called ⁠off.

In 2021, Eriksen collapsed during a European championship match in Copenhagen ⁠and was given life-saving CPR ⁠treatment. He was ⁠later fitted with a special heart-starting device known as an Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillator (ICD).

Neither ‌Denmark nor Ukraine qualified for this year’s World Cup.

More to follow.