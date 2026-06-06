Israeli strike kills at least six people at wedding in Gaza

At least 15 people have been injured in the attack, according to local medical sources.

At least six people have been killed during a wedding in Gaza City after Israeli forces bombed the wedding tent, according to local medical sources.

Al Jazeera’s Hani Mahmoud, reporting from the enclave on Saturday, said several projectiles exploded in or near tents that were part of the wedding, with shrapnel flying into surrounding areas.

“The two missiles that exploded inside the tent not only caused damage inside, but the shrapnel flew at a very high speed at the surrounding area into the displacement site school next door that was packed with displaced families,” he said.

A source at al-Shifa Hospital told Al Jazeera reporters on the ground that at least 15 people were injured in the attack.

Women and children are believed to be among the casualties, Mahmoud said, adding that the casualty toll is expected to rise.

“According to relatives at the wedding, the tent was packed,” Mahmoud said.

“Within a few minutes, it turned from a happy occasion to something really sad and bloody.

“This is what Palestinians have been referring to about the anxiety, the fear, because of these attacks.”