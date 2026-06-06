Israeli forces fatally shoot Palestinian infant, wound parents in West Bank

Violence in the occupied West Bank has escalated since Israel began its genocidal war on Gaza in 2023.

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Israeli forces opened fire on a car in the occupied West Bank, killing a seven-month-old boy and wounding his parents.

Sam Fahd Abou Haikal was killed and his parents injured in the city of Hebron on Friday “after the occupation forces opened fire on them”, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said.

Dr Tareq Barbarawi told the AFP news agency that the infant was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.

Ferial Abu Haikal, the grandmother of the infant, told the Wafa news agency they were “surprised” when the Israeli soldiers fired at them although their vehicle was “completely stopped”.

“There was no danger or justification for firing,” she said.

The Israeli military said in a post on X that during “operational activity”, the soldiers “perceived a vehicle accelerating toward them”.

It said the soldiers responded with “single shots toward the vehicle” and as a result, “three Palestinians were injured and evacuated for medical treatment”.

An initial inquiry found “those injured were uninvolved civilians”, the Israeli military said, adding that the incident was under review.

Violence in the occupied West Bank has escalated since Israel began its war on Gaza in October 2023.

Israeli forces and settlers have killed at least 1,080 Palestinians in the West Bank since, according to an AFP tally based on Palestinian Health Ministry data.