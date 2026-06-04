Rights group sues South African government over US arms exports

Johannesburg, South Africa – A South African human rights organisation has filed a court case against the South African government, seeking to suspend arms export permits to the United States, arguing in court papers that the transfers may be inconsistent with domestic law and could raise concerns about international peace and security.

The Southern Africa Litigation Centre (SALC) said in a news release issued on Tuesday that it has filed an application in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria seeking to suspend or set aside arms export permits granted by South Africa’s National Conventional Arms Control Committee (NCACC).

SALC is a public interest law organisation working across Southern Africa on constitutional and human rights litigation.

Legal basis of the challenge

In court papers referenced in the news release, SALC argues that the NCACC may have failed to properly apply the standards set out in South Africa’s National Conventional Arms Control Act.

The legislation requires authorities to refuse or withdraw permits where there is a risk that arms exports could contribute to human rights violations or undermine international peace and security.

The organisation contends in its filing that ongoing arms exports to the United States may not comply with these requirements, and raises concerns about their broader implications in the current global security environment. These claims have not been tested in court.

Diplomatic strain

The respondents in the case include the chairperson of the NCACC, the minister of defence, and the president of South Africa.

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At the time of the news release, the government had not issued a public response.

South Africa’s arms export system is regulated under national legislation and overseen by the NCACC, which evaluates permits in line with domestic law and international obligations.

The case comes amid broader South Africa–United States relations, which have included differences on issues such as foreign policy, trade, aid policy, and international cooperation.

While the legal challenge does not directly concern diplomatic relations, it arises within a wider international context already involving arms control and global security debates.

Significance of the case

According to the press release, South Africa authorised arms exports worth tens of millions of US dollars to the United States in 2025. SALC says it had previously raised concerns with authorities regarding the permits, but did not receive a substantive response.

The case is believed by SALC to be the first in South Africa to challenge arms exports to a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council on the basis of international law and human rights concerns. This claim has not been independently verified.

A hearing date has not yet been set, and the High Court has not ruled on the merits of the application.