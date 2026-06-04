China bans four New Zealand lawmakers over visit to Taiwan

China says the MPs’ visit sends the ‘wrong signals’ to Taiwan’s ruling party.

China has banned four New Zealand lawmakers for visiting Taiwan in May, saying they disregarded Beijing’s “serious concerns, resolute opposition and repeated prior warnings”.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Chinese embassy in Wellington lambasted the visit, saying the lawmakers met with high-level politicians, which caused “serious adverse political impacts” and sent the “wrong signals” to Taipei’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party.

The embassy called the visit interference in its internal affairs, adding that the lawmakers shouldn’t be “surprised” because China has consistently opposed visits to Taiwan by members of parliament.

“Whoever crosses the red line on the Taiwan question will face the consequences,” the statement said.

A spokesperson for Foreign Minister Winston Peters said New Zealand lawmakers have visited Taiwan for decades without a problem: “In the context of that long history, the minister was surprised to learn that China has taken a decision to, for the first time, impose travel bans on New Zealand MPs as a result of travel to Taiwan.”

Taiwan is a self-governing democracy, but China claims it is part of its territory and says it must come under its rule. Beijing has discouraged countries from engaging with Taiwan, leaving it with only 12 diplomatic allies, which include Belize, Guatemala and Eswatini.

New Zealand is not included because it recognises Beijing’s one China principle, which means it officially sees Taiwan as a province of China.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned Beijing’s ban, saying it has no right to interfere in meetings with “international friends”. It added: “Parliamentary diplomacy is a normal practice among democratic nations.”

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The Associated Press news agency reported that emails sent to New Zealand authorities said three lawmakers from the ruling centre-right coalition – Laura McClure, David Wilson and Maureen Pugh – along with opposition Labour lawmaker Duncan Webb were banned from visiting China for a year.

For the travel ban to be reduced or waived, the Chinese embassy said, the lawmakers must apologise for the trip, the Reuters news agency reported.

‘Foreign interference’

McClure told The New Zealand Herald the travel ban was “a type of foreign interference”, adding that she would not “apologise for visiting Taiwan”.

Peters instructed New Zealand officials in Beijing and Wellington to discuss the matter with Chinese authorities “to express concern at this departure from past practice and to ‌better understand it”.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said at a hearing in the Senate that Canberra was “concerned” about the bans and would raise the issue with China.

The relationship between New Zealand and China has been largely stable. China is its biggest trading partner, but criticism of its growing influence in the region has started growing in Wellington.

China has not ruled out using force to take control of Taiwan, but Taiwan has rejected its claims of sovereignty over the island.