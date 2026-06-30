Monaco prosecutors say no ‘terror’ evidence after blast, suspect at large

Search under way for suspect who fled scene after explosive device placed at entrance to residential building wounded three, authorities say.

Authorities in Monaco say at this stage have ruled out “terrorism” as a motive in an explosion that left three people wounded.

The powerful blast took place at the entrance to a residential building on Monday evening, after a man had apparently left a package there.

Prosecutor Stephane Thibault told reporters on Tuesday the suspect who fled on foot acted alone and remained at large.

security-camera footage showed the suspect walking in a street wearing a black jacket, light-coloured trousers, white shoes and a black hat that partly conceals his face.

Police have opened an attempted murder probe but are not qualifying it as a “terrorism” investigation, said Thibault, adding that the motive remained unclear.

‘Caught in the explosion’

One of the three injured is a woman in life-threatening condition, while her partner and a 13-year-old child suffered less severe injuries but remain in the hospital. Thibault did not provide their identities.

Media reports identified Ukrainian construction tycoon Vadym Yermolaiev as being among the injured. Ukrainian news site Ukrainska Pravda said he was targeted by Ukrainian sanctions in 2023 for alleged ties to Russia.

The three victims were “apparently returning home peacefully” in the early evening, according to surveillance footage, Christophe Mirmand, the minister of state for Monaco, told French news broadcaster LCI

“They were caught in the explosion as they crossed the threshold of their apartment building,” he said.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said it ⁠was in touch with authorities in ⁠Monaco, saying the explosion wounded three people of Ukrainian ‌descent, who are members of one ⁠family. It did ⁠not name them, but said Ukrainian authorities are checking their citizenship.

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Yermolaiev, a multimillionaire Monaco resident, has been subject to sanctions from Ukraine since December 2023, which Ukrainian security services reportedly said stemmed from his alcohol business activity in Russian-occupied Crimea.

Monaco is a microstate with a population of 38,000 people, where many ultra-wealthy people reside. It is considered to be one of the safest places in the world, with an extensive surveillance network of thousands of security cameras covering most public spaces.