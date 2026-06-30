Five humanitarian workers killed in convoy ambush in South Sudan

UN ‘deeply saddened’ by Monday attack on convoy in Jonglei State, calls for investigation.

The United Nations has said that it was “deeply saddened” by the killing of five humanitarian workers after their convoy was ambushed in South Sudan.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told a news conference on Tuesday that the five humanitarian workers were riding in a convoy that a local partner operated before it was ambushed on Monday in Duk County, Jonglei State.

“Four others were injured, and several civilians were also reportedly killed or injured,” Dujarric told a news conference.

“We join our resident and humanitarian coordinator, Ramanathan Balakrishnan, in strongly condemning the attack,” Dujarric said, adding that UN colleagues said, “their convoy was clearly marked as humanitarian”.

The spokesperson called for a “prompt investigation” into the attack, stating that “attacks on humanitarian workers are unacceptable and violate international humanitarian law”. He added that since January, 29 humanitarian workers and contractors had been killed.

Moreover, the John Dau Foundation (JDF), whose convoy was ambushed, said in a Facebook statement that the convoy was travelling between Payuel Payam and Pajut in Panyang Payam in Duk County and was transporting staff who had returned from a World Food Programme-supported training session when it was attacked.

“While JDF has endured significant losses over the years, this incident represents the most grievous and sombre chapter in our organization’s history,” the statement read.

“We call upon all stakeholders, partners, and the wider community to offer their prayers, solidarity, and support to the bereaved families and the entire JDF family during this profoundly difficult time,” it added.

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In separate comments, Dujarric said that the UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) had released a new report that had documented that more than 760 people had been killed between January and March, in an 89 percent increase compared with the previous quarter.

He added that UNMISS had also recorded a sharp rise in conflict-related sexual violence.

“The special representative of the secretary-general and head of the mission, Anita Kiki Gbeho, called on all parties to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law,” Dujarric said.

Since gaining independence in 2011, South Sudan has experienced various deadly conflicts, triggering one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.