Apple iPhone 18 Pro secrets leaked in Tata Electronics hack: What we know

Documents and photos are stolen from Apple’s Indian supplier. How does this impact the US tech giant?

Hackers have stolen more than 630 gigabytes of confidential data from Tata Electronics, one of Apple’s key suppliers in India, and then released the documents, exposing details of parts, supplier information and photos of the iPhone 18 Pro, which is to launch in September.

Tata Electronics is a major global electronics manufacturing company for companies such as Apple and Tesla.

Reports said the ransomware group World Leaks is behind the publication of the stolen data files. The breach offers a rare insight into something Apple has guarded for years – how its global supply chain actually works.

Apple said it is concerned about the leak and is investigating it.

Here’s what we know about the leak and why it matters:

What do we know about the leak?

World Leaks claimed responsibility for the breach on its dark web leak site on June 12, posting more than 200,000 files totalling over 630 gigabytes, according to the Reuters news agency. Tata Electronics confirmed the cybersecurity incident publicly.

The files include detailed information on the iPhone 18 Pro from chips on its main circuit board to battery parts and camera modules and which supplier provides what part. There’s also information on which suppliers are competing for contracts to provide specific parts – details that could reveal where Apple is vulnerable and where the tech giant has the power to choose between multiple vendors.

Paolo Pescatore, founder and analyst at the technology research and advisory firm PP Foresight, said the leak has exposed more than just the specific images of the iPhone 18 Pro.

Advertisement

“The bigger issue is the exposure of sensitive supplier and component information that Apple would never willingly put in the public domain,” he told Al Jazeera. “It potentially gives rivals, suppliers, counterfeiters and bad actors a rare glimpse into how Apple’s supply chain is structured and where it may be exposed.”

How did the leak happen?

Tata Electronics said it has restricted internal access and is reportedly conducting a forensic investigation into the leak.

But Pescatore said, “A breach of this nature is not usually a smash-and-grab exercise.”

To access this volume and type of data, he said, attackers “typically need a foothold inside the organisation, compromised credentials, weak access controls or the ability to move across internal systems undetected”.

This access need not be within Apple itself but – as appears to have been the case in this instance – within a supplier. “That underlines how cybersecurity is now only as strong as the weakest link in the supply chain,” he said.

What is World Leaks?

It’s a ransomware group that follows what’s known as a “hack-and-leak” model: Victims are extorted to pay up or risk the leakage of large volumes of hacked data.

World Leaks is known for targeting large firms. In July last year, it stole 1.3 terabytes of data from Dell, which the company downplayed, saying it was not sensitive data.

And in January, it claimed to have stolen 1.4 terabytes of Nike’s data.

Who is affected?

The data stolen from Tata Electronics are mostly corporate information. There is no indication yet that consumer payment details or data from any Apple users were stolen.

Apple announced in June that it is making a series of software updates available to consumers earlier than planned. The company said these software updates are related to the speed of artificial intelligence cybersecurity developments. It is unclear whether these updates are in any way linked to the latest data breach.

Those most affected by the hack, for now, are Tata Electronics and Apple. The breach brings reputational damage to both companies and to their relationship, one that has deepened quickly over a short period as Apple tries to reduce its dependency on China.

“Apple is affected because its product secrecy and supplier intelligence may have been compromised,” Pescatore said. “Tata is affected because this raises questions over cyber-resilience at a time when it is becoming increasingly important to Apple’s manufacturing ambitions in India.

For Apple, the hack comes at a sensitive time. In June, the technology company raised its prices on consumer goods, such as MacBooks, by up to 30 percent. The price hike was blamed on a run on hardware due to the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence data centres around the world and the lack of chips.

Advertisement

How Apple manages its complicated manufacturing process

India assembled about one in four iPhones in the world in 2025. That’s about 55 million iPhones. It’s a massive leap from just four years ago when India assembled only about 6 percent of iPhones.

While the breach is unlikely to derail Apple’s India strategy, Pescatore said: “It would sharpen the focus on whether new manufacturing hubs can match Apple’s expectations on operational secrecy, cyber-resilience and trust.”

Apple’s supply chain spans across dozens of countries and is considered to be one of the most efficient in the world. It’s also known as one of the most secretive.

What this breach means for Apple’s shift to India

For most of the iPhone’s history, assembly was concentrated in China. That changed after 2020 with the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by rising US-China trade tensions and pressure to not depend on only one country. That trend pushed Apple to diversify, and that’s where India came into the picture.

Tata got into iPhone assembly operations in 2023. It expanded fast, from manufacturing just components into doing the full assembly.

This growing share by Tata Electronics means also that more of Apple’s sensitive manufacturing data now sit with one partner – and that one partner just suffered a large breach.

“Other hacker groups might also start attacks in the future,” said Rajshekhar Rajaharia, a cybersecurity researcher.

He pointed to a recent ransomware attack on Jaguar Land Rover, also owned by the Tata conglomerate, as a precedent.

“Hacking manufacturing systems or gaining network access to extort ransom has become very common. It doesn’t matter if you are an IT company or not. Manufacturing sectors are actually at a much higher risk these days.”