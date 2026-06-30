‘A rally like none other’: Trump unveils 2026 Republican midterm convention

The Republican Party hopes to retain control of both chambers of Congress in November’s US midterm elections.

United States President Donald Trump has confirmed that the Republican Party will hold a midterm convention in Dallas, Texas, signalling that a months-old idea may be close to coming to fruition.

“BIG NEWS! For the first time ever, the Republican Party will hold a MIDTERM CONVENTION,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday. “It has never been done before, and will be a truly Historic Event.”

But the rally, which is designed to showcase Republican achievements, is likely to have detractors, even among party officials.

Less than five months remain until the midterm elections on November 3. The convention itself will take place on September 9 and 10. Some critics fear a midterm convention could draw resources away from key battlegrounds in the final stretch of the race.

The convention would also shine a spotlight on Trump himself at a moment when his poll numbers are drooping. A poll published on Tuesday from The Economist magazine and the research firm YouGov found that 58 percent of respondents in the US disapproved of Trump’s job performance.

Still, Trump pitched the convention as an opportunity to trumpet the successes of his second term.

He pointed to his “no tax on tips” policy – which allows a tax deduction of up to $25,000 for tips – and his policy of deregulating fossil fuels to establish “energy dominance”.

“Oil Prices are dropping sharply, even as we Denuclearize Iran,” Trump wrote. “We are delivering on the promises that politicians talked about for decades, but never got done.”

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The event, he added, would also boast “great entertainment”, though details have yet to be provided.

“It will be a RALLY like none other! America’s 250th Birthday is approaching, and together, we are building the foundation for the NEXT 250 YEARS of American Greatness,” Trump said.

The idea of a midterm convention has been brewing among officials at least since September, when Trump posted on social media that such a rally could “show the great things we have done since the Presidential Election of 2024”.

Experts note that Trump has increasingly pushed to nationalise the midterm elections, placing himself at the centre of the race and seeking to exert federal control over state-level election administration.

Though Trump is not on the ballot in the 2026 midterms, the race is likely to be seen as a referendum on his second term so far.

The Republican Party currently holds narrow majorities in both chambers of Congress. If it loses control in one or both chambers, that could present a legislative hurdle to advancing Trump’s priorities during the last two years of his term.

Trump has also expressed concern that he could be impeached for a third time if Congress flips to Democratic hands. He was already impeached twice in his first term.

“You’ve got to win the midterms because, if we don’t win the midterms, it’s just going to be — I mean, they’ll find a reason to impeach me,” Trump told Republicans in January. “I’ll be impeached.”

Party conventions are not typical of the midterm season. The Democratic Party used to hold such gatherings, but they petered out after 1982, with party leaders denouncing them as a waste of resources.

As Republicans revived the concept for 2026, the Democratic National Committee likewise explored the possibility, before dashing the prospect in March.

The Republican National Committee, meanwhile, approved a rule in January to allow for Trump’s midterm rally to be held. Normally, conventions are only held during presidential elections as a means of rallying support behind a single nominee.

Already, Democrats have started to take jabs at the Republican plan, comparing it with events like the Great American State Fair, which saw an exodus of performers amid concern about Trump’s participation.

“Donald Trump just announced a GOP midterm convention in September,” a campaign account associated with House of Representatives Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries posted on social media. “Will Vanilla Ice be performing?”

Some critics noted that the rally’s location, Texas, is a Republican stronghold that may see an unusually competitive Senate race this year.

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Democratic state Representative James Talarico is facing off against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton for the open Senate seat, after the Republican incumbent was defeated in a May primary race with Trump’s backing.

“No further proof is needed that the national and Texas GOP are freaking the f*** out than this: they’re not only holding their first-ever midterm convention, they’re holding it right here in our state,” state Representative Cassandra Garcia Hernandez wrote on social media.

“The battleground for our nation runs through Texas.”