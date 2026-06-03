Rubio says the US will lift sanctions on Iran only if it gives up enriched uranium, rejecting a Strait of Hormuz-linked deal.

As the US-Israel war on Iran entered its 96th day, the conflict widened across the Gulf region, with both sides reporting new military actions.

The United States military said on Wednesday it carried out “self-defence” strikes on Iran’s Qeshm Island, while Iranian media reported explosions in the area.

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The escalation spilled into neighbouring countries, with Kuwait saying its air defence systems had intercepted incoming drones and missiles, and Bahrain activating warning sirens. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) also said it had intercepted multiple Iranian missiles and drones, while Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it had targeted US military assets in the region in response to US strikes.

The latest developments came amid continued uncertainty over diplomatic efforts to end the war.

Here is what we know:

In Iran

Citing the IRGC, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported the latest exchange began when US forces struck an Iranian oil tanker near the Strait of Hormuz, damaging its engine room. The IRGC said it responded by targeting a US-Israeli vessel with naval missiles before US forces struck an IRGC communications tower south of Qeshm Island. It launched missiles and drones at what it described as US military targets, including an airbase, the headquarters of the Fifth Fleet in Bahrain and helicopters stationed in a regional country. The claims could not be independently verified.

Iran’s leadership has not ruled out a deal with the US, but deep mistrust and hardened positions from both sides continue to complicate negotiations. While military, religious and political leaders insist there will be no “surrender” to Washington, subtle differences remain in how key figures view a potential agreement.

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War diplomacy

Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Congress that Iran’s supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is alive and becoming “increasingly engaged” in negotiations with Washington. Khamenei has not appeared publicly since reportedly being wounded in US-Israeli strikes that killed his predecessor and father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Rubio said Washington has not offered sanctions relief in exchange for opening the Strait of Hormuz. The US will provide sanctions relief to Iran only in exchange for nuclear concessions, he said during a Senate hearing.

US President Donald Trump said negotiations with Iran have been continuing, but cautioned that their outcome remains unclear. “One never knows” where the talks may lead, he said, reiterating his call for Tehran to reach a deal.

Iran’s chief negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said Tehran could abandon negotiations with the US and move towards confrontation if Israeli attacks on Lebanon continue. The warning came during a conversation with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

Analyst Alan Eyre said any agreement will likely need to deliver tangible benefits for both Washington and Tehran. Trump faces pressure to secure meaningful nuclear concessions to counter criticism that a deal would merely restore the status quo before the war, while Iran needs economic relief through measures such as access to frozen assets or new revenue mechanisms. Eyre noted that although the US blockade is damaging Iran’s economy over time, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz is creating more immediate and urgent pressure on global markets.

In the Gulf

CENTCOM said an “additional wave of Iranian drones” attempted to target US forces in Kuwait, but the attack was unsuccessful. It said US air defences intercepted multiple drones and that no Americans or assets were harmed. CENTCOM said earlier on Wednesday that it had struck an Iranian ground control station on Qeshm Island in what it described as a “self-defence” operation.

CENTCOM dismissed IRGC claims that Iranian missiles and drones had struck the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain and a regional US airbase, saying the attacks failed to reach their targets. In a statement on X, it called the claims false and said all Iranian attacks against US forces had been unsuccessful. “US forces remain vigilant and ready to defend against unwarranted Iranian aggression,” it added.

In the US

Democratic senators sharply criticised the Trump administration’s handling of the war. Senator Chris Van Hollen called its foreign policy a “dumpster fire” and described the conflict as “stupid and reckless”. Senator Cory Booker argued that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz had handed Tehran new leverage, saying the war had caused widespread economic disruption and “never should have happened”.

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In Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his government is pursuing “massive plans” to strengthen northern Israel and address what he called the “drone problem” along the border with Lebanon. Speaking at a government meeting, he said fortification measures extending up to 7km (4.3 miles) from the border would support Israel’s campaign against Hezbollah. Netanyahu added that the government is investing $20bn to improve security and economic development in the region.

In Lebanon and Gaza