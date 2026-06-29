Venezuela earthquake rescues: Five heart-warming moments

Amid the death and destruction, a few fleeting moments have brought rare relief to Venezuelans.

Venezuela rescuers race against the clock to find more survivors

Rescue workers and volunteers have been scrambling to reach survivors since back-to-back magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 earthquakes struck northern Venezuela on Wednesday, killing more than 1,400 people and causing widespread destruction in the capital, Caracas, and the adjoining coastal state of La Guaira.

But amid the death and destruction, a few fleeting moments have brought cheer to Venezuelans and millions of people around the world.

What is the state of the rescue efforts?

Foreign rescue teams have poured into La Guaira, the hardest-hit state about 40km (25 miles) north of Caracas, where dozens of buildings collapsed into piles of sand and rubble.

“Rescue and recovery efforts are ongoing. Today, we have recovered people alive, and therefore, operations are not being suspended. We always maintain hope,” interim President Delcy Rodriguez said on Sunday after announcing a presidential commission would determine the habitability of buildings.

Flanked by several of her ministers, Rodriguez said classes would be suspended at schools for one more week and the electricity supply in La Guaira had been restored to 75 percent.

Venezuela has been enmeshed in a deep political and economic crises for years.

The government – headed by Rodriguez since her predecessor Nicolas Maduro was abducted by the US military in January – thanked civilian volunteers ferrying aid to La Guaira but then tightened access to the road, saying traffic was preventing the efficient movement of emergency vehicles.

Earlier, Jorge Rodriguez, the acting president’s brother and president of the National Assembly, said the death toll rose by 20 people on Sunday to reach 1,450. He added that 3,150 people were injured and 12,721 had been displaced. At least 774 buildings had collapsed, he added.

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Five heartwarming moments

Here are five incidents during the rescue efforts – from the global solidarity for Venezuela to the miraculous recovery of people trapped under the rubble – that have brought joy during this tumultuous time of grief for the Latin American country.

When the world came to help

After the earthquakes hit Venezuela, countries in the Americas and beyond sent search and rescue teams and humanitarian aid.

The United States announced plans to deploy warships, transport planes and helicopters and provide $150m in aid.

Brazil sent firefighters and risk assessment and telecommunications specialists along with medical supplies. El Salvador readied 300 paramedics and other rescue workers and 50 tonnes of equipment, medicines and basic supplies.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said it had released $2.5m to support recovery efforts.

Cuba, Mexico and Colombia also deployed rescue workers, medical personnel and medical supplies. Turkiye, Qatar, France, India, China, the Netherlands, Czech Republic, Switzerland and Germany were also among other countries to send support.

Baby rescued

On Saturday, a wailing infant was recovered from the rubble.

The US Department of State hailed the operation by US rescue crews, posting a video on X showing the moment when helmet-clad emergency workers removed the blanket-wrapped, wailing child from the rubble.

Two 11-year-old boys found

An 11-year-old boy named Moises trapped in the rubble was saved by a Colombian rescue team. Another 11-year-old boy, Rodriguez, was rescued by a team from Mexico.

Moises, who was trapped under about 3 metres (10ft) of debris, was freed after the Colombian team identified his location with a scanner, Reuters TV reported.

He was removed on a stretcher with a broken arm, his eyes covered by cloth to protect them from the shock of daylight. His mother and sister were killed.

The Mexican crew that rescued Rodriguez from a collapsed building in the town of Caraballeda showed in a post on X late on Saturday its members carrying a small figure on a stretcher out of the rubble.

Students and volunteers form human chain

Videos on social media showed people forming a human chain to unload trucks carrying humanitarian supplies for earthquake survivors.

Captions and comments suggested these people were volunteers and university students who worked nonstop to help distribute the aid.

Pope leads a prayer

Pope Leo XIV on Sunday told worshippers gathered in Rome that he wanted “to express my closeness to the Venezuelan sisters and brothers affected by the recent earthquakes” and expressed gratitude to rescue workers.

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Earlier, the Vatican announced the pope had sent “initial” emergency aid of 100,000 euros ($114,000).