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Five killed in shooting at youth welfare centre in Germany’s Stade

Police say several people also injured while the suspected shooter has been arrested.

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Police and rescuers work at the scene where five people were killed in a shooting in Stade, northern Germany, a city some 50 kilometres west of Hamburg, on June 29, 2026.
Police and rescuers at the scene of the shooting which killed five people in northern Germany, June 29, 2026 [AFP]
By AP and DPA
Published On 29 Jun 2026

Five people have been killed and others wounded in a shooting at a youth welfare centre in the northern German city of Stade, according to police.

Two suspects were detained following the shooting on Monday, one of whom is believed to be the alleged attacker. The motive is not clear.

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“Homicides involving multiple victims occurred at a youth welfare facility,” police said. “Five people were fatally injured and additional individuals sustained injuries.”

Police in Stade said a major operation was being conducted on Dankersstrasse, a street south of the city centre. People were urged to avoid the area and follow the instructions of the emergency services.

Stade is about 40km (25 miles) from Hamburg with a population of half a million.

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