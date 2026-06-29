Australia and Vanuatu sign deal to block foreign military bases

Two countries sign economic and security pact, as China expresses concern that the agreement may be targeted at it.

Australia and Vanuatu have signed a economic and security deal that prevents foreign military bases from being built on the Pacific island.

The Nakamal Agreement was signed by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his Vanuatu counterpart, Jotham Napat, in Canberra on Monday.

“What this does do is to provide certainty for Australia that there will be no foreign military base,” Albanese told reporters, adding that the agreement would “protect our collective and individual security and our sovereignty”.

Australia has committed to increased economic support for Vanuatu, which will bar the establishment of foreign military bases or infrastructure on the island and consult Australia on any third-party investment in critical infrastructure.

“As a country, we have in fact passed an act in parliament not to allow any militarisation to actually be used for our critical infrastructure,” Napat said.

He added that the pact reaffirmed a shared commitment to “continuing and strengthening the comprehensive partnership between our two countries, founded on mutual respect, trust and our common vision for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Pacific.”

China expressed concern that the agreement may be targeted at it.

“We hope that cooperation between relevant countries and Pacific Island countries will contribute to the development and stability of the island region, not target any third party or be used as a tool for geopolitical rivalry,” said Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

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Vanuatu rejected an earlier version of the deal in September over concerns it would limit its ability to attract infrastructure investment. Vanuatu will consult with Australia over third-party engagement in its critical infrastructure, but there is no longer any power of veto as was previously floated.

In the earlier draft, Australia had proposed to give Vanuatu $500 million Australian dollars ($345m) over 10 years. Albanese said the figure from the latest agreement would be shared in the budget update at the end of the year.

China’s South Pacific presence

Vanuatu is to sign a separate economic agreement with China, which has provided loans to finance Chinese contractors to build infrastructure and buildings there. It has also constructed roads and buildings across the South Pacific over the past decade as part of its Belt and Road initiative.

The Chinese navy has made port calls to Vanuatu and funded the expansion of a wharf in its second-largest city, Luganville.

China and Vanuatu established policing ties in 2023, with Beijing donating drones, patrol boats and vehicles to the island’s police force.

The agreement states that Australia is Vanuatu’s “longstanding primary policing partner”, the AFP news agency reports, and the two will increase cooperation in police training, maritime security, cybersecurity, intelligence cooperation and infrastructure.

Vanuatu has agreed to turn to Australia, New Zealand or France first in the case of a major natural disaster.

Australia has secured, or is in the process of securing, a number of agreements with Pacific island states in a bid to curb China’s influence in the region.