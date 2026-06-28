Saudi Aramco helicopter crash in Ras Tanura kills all 14 on board

At least 14 people have been killed after a helicopter crashed in Saudi Arabia, Saudi state media reported, citing an official source at the country’s energy ministry.

The SPA state news agency reported that the helicopter belonging to the Saudi Aramco oil company crashed in Ras Tanura on Sunday, killing all 14 people on board.

The incident occurred around 6am (03:00 GMT), and all of those killed were Saudi nationals, SPA reported.

It said that investigations were underway to determine the cause of the crash, and extended its condolences to the families of those killed.

On Friday, Saudi Aramco resumed crude oil loadings at its Ras Tanura terminal in the Gulf after they were halted for nearly four months amid the US-Israeli war on Iran.