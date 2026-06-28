Saudi Aramco helicopter crash in Ras Tanura kills all 14 on board

A helicopter has crashed in Saudi Arabia killing all 14 people on board, state media reported, citing an official source at the energy ministry.

The helicopter belonging to the Saudi Aramco oil company crashed in Ras Tanura at around 6am (03:00 GMT). The dead were all Saudi nationals, reported the SPA state news agency.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause and condolences have been sent to the families of those killed.

On Friday, Saudi Aramco resumed crude oil loading at its Ras Tanura terminal in the Gulf after being halted for nearly four months because of the US-Israeli war on Iran.