At least 11 dead as skydiving plane crashes in France

Authorities say pilot and all 10 ⁠passengers – ​five students ⁠and five instructors – died in the accident in Tomblaine.

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At least 11 people have died after a plane carrying people on a skydiving trip crashed in the town of Tomblaine, in northeastern France, local authorities say.

The aircraft went down at 11am local time on Sunday, Yves Seguy, the prefect of the Meurthe-et-Moselle region, told reporters near the scene of the crash.

The pilot and all 10 ⁠passengers – five students ⁠and five instructors – died in the accident.

Seguy said emergency services responded immediately, adding that authorities were collecting statements from witnesses.

Police urged people to “strictly avoid” the area around the airport in Tomblaine to allow emergency responders and law enforcement unrestricted access to the crash site.

The Ministry ‌of the Interior said Interior Minister Laurent Nunez was on his way to the scene.