Three killed as Ukraine and Russia trade attacks overnight

Moscow’s attacks are reported to have killed two, while Kyiv’s attacks on Russia killed one and destroyed infrastructure.

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Russian overnight attacks have killed two people and wounded more than 20 across Ukraine, while Kyiv’s attacks on Russian territory and occupied areas have killed one and wounded 10, according to local officials.

Drone and bomb attacks hit multiple Ukrainian regions overnight into Saturday, killing one person in Sumy and one in Dnipropetrovsk, while nine people, including two children, were injured in attacks on the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia.

Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration head Oleksandr Ganja said on Telegram that Russia “attacked two districts of the region more than 30 times with drones and aerial bombs”.

In Sumy district in the north, a man of 66 was killed in a Russian drone attack on a house, regional military Governor Oleh Hryhorov said, while a second statement referenced “a massive attack” elsewhere in the same region bordering Russia, which injured 10.

Attacks on the southeastern town of Zaporizhzhia injured nine, including two children, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said.

“The enemy attack caused extensive destruction to the city’s civilian infrastructure,” the service said.

“Specifically, a residential high-rise building was partially destroyed. Emergency workers rescued two people from under the rubble.”

Photos on Telegram showed the destroyed roof of a block of flats, shattered windows, a devastated stairwell, and a ravaged flat.

Ukraine’s attacks kill one, damage industrial facilities

Ukraine has also stepped up attacks in recent months against Russia and the territories occupied by Moscow’s forces.

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One woman was killed in a Ukrainian attack on Horlivka, a town in Ukraine’s Russian-controlled Donetsk region, according to a Telegram post by Moscow-installed mayor Ivan Prikhodko.

Meanwhile, 10 people were injured in a Ukrainian attack on the Volgograd region in the southwest, regional authorities said on Telegram, adding industrial facilities were damaged, something Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alluded to in a post on social media.

“Last night, FP-5 Flamingo missiles successfully struck the Titan-Barrikady facility in Volgograd,” Zelenskyy wrote.

“It is a major industrial complex where the enemy produces artillery systems and specialised military equipment, including components for missile launch systems used in attacks against our people.”

Ukraine has been looking to severely disrupt Russian battlefield logistics in recent weeks, with dramatic attacks on Russian-occupied Crimea and satellite communications centres near Moscow.

In response to Ukrainian attacks deep inside the Russian heartland this year, Russia relocated air defence systems from the regions to Moscow, as well as the Kerch Bridge, which connects Crimea to the Russian mainland, according to Zelenskyy.