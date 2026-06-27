Israeli drone attack kills young girl in Gaza safe zone

Israeli drones struck tents in al-Mawasi, Khan Younis, killing two Palestinians and wounding several others.

Israel has killed another Palestinian child in the Gaza Strip, as its forces continue to attack tents sheltering displaced people despite a “ceasefire” that designated parts of the south as safe zones.

Medical sources told Al Jazeera reporters in Gaza that an Israeli drone attack on two makeshift tents in Khan Younis on Saturday killed at least two Palestinians, including a young girl, and wounded four others.

Gaza’s civil defence said its teams recovered seven injured people from the site of an Israeli attack on tents in al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis. The wounded were taken to Nasser Hospital and the Red Cross Hospital.

Separately, a 10-year-old Palestinian child died from wounds he suffered in an earlier Israeli bombardment of southern Gaza.

A source at Nasser Hospital told Anadolu news agency that Walid Youssef Abu Jazar died after being wounded days earlier in an Israeli strike on al-Mawasi.

Al Jazeera’s Tareq Abu Azzoum, reporting from Gaza City on Saturday, said Israel has kept up its attacks despite the “ceasefire”.

“Maximum pressure has been a core tenant of the Israeli policy since the ceasefire was reached last year,” he said.

“In the past hours, we got reports that Israeli drones hit makeshift tents in the al-Mawasi area, which was designated under the terms of the ceasefire as a safe area for thousands of Palestinians,” he added, about the attack that killed two people.

Azzoum said that in addition to Israeli air raids, “we are witnessing the intensification of drones that we’re still hearing overhead”.

Israel deliberately targeting children

Israel’s killing of Palestinian children has come under renewed focus after a United Nations report documented its targeting of children in Gaza and found that children made up about 30 percent of those killed since the start of the genocide in October 2023.

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Children’s rights campaigner Rachel Accurso, known as Ms Rachel, spoke alongside one of the report’s co-authors and said the world had failed to stop the slaughter.

“We are watching children who are just like our own try to survive a genocide, and yet there’s been no action, no accountability,” she said on Friday.

Chris Sidoti, a UN commissioner who co-authored the report, called its findings “absolutely heartbreaking”.

“States have obligations to act, legal obligations to act,” Sidoti added. “We should have been acting three and a half years ago, but it’s not too late to start.”

Gaza’s Health Ministry says Israel’s genocidal war has killed at least 73,043 Palestinians since October 2023 and wounded 173,417 others.

Israel has killed 1,031 Palestinians and wounded 3,309 more since the October 2025 “ceasefire”, it added.