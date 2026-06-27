Germany braces for record-breaking temperatures as heatwave moves east

Several countries including the UK and Switzerland have posted record June temperatures, with deaths reported in France.

A record-breaking heatwave sweeping across Western Europe has been linked to dozens of deaths, with temperatures topping 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) expected to push further east into Germany and Poland.

Germany recorded a new national high of 41C (106F) near Saarbrucken on Friday, a spokesperson for Germany’s National Meteorological Service said, noting the reading was still preliminary.

The United Kingdom, France, and Switzerland have all recorded record June temperatures.

France has seen the heaviest toll, with deaths reported among both the young and elderly, while the extreme heat has disrupted rail travel, power generation and outdoor events across the region.

Weekend peak

“The heatwave is going to peak at the weekend, well over 40C (104F) in some parts of Germany,” said Karsten Brandt, a meteorologist at weather forecasting site Donnerwetter.de.

The Ironman European Championship long-distance triathlon taking place on Sunday in Frankfurt shortened the cycling and running segments due to the heat, organisers said.

Struggling with the prospect of damage to infrastructure, like buckling roads and swelling train tracks, several major public service providers have sought to reduce traffic.

German national rail operator Deutsche Bahn has given customers the option to cancel long-distance travel bookings until early next week without charge due to the heatwave.

The company said its infrastructure is under particular strain due to sun exposure and additional risks to signals, tracks, and overhead wires stemming from thunderstorms and wildfires.

Parts of Germany, mainly in the southwest, have already experienced a much hotter June than usual.

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The most extreme heat is forecast to begin fading over the weekend, with heavy ⁠thunderstorms expected on Sunday.

Across Europe, cultural landmarks have had to close, farming has suffered, and some hospitals have struggled to cope.

The heatwave has pushed temperatures up to 18⁠C (32F) above their seasonal average, according to the Reuters Climate Monitor, and is ⁠being driven by a phenomenon known as an Omega block.

This weather pattern traps a bulging ball of hot air over regions for extended periods, with cooler air on its fringes.

Demand for electric fans has shot up, and Asian air-conditioning makers have reported a boom in European sales.

Most of the ‌housing stock in northern Europe is not built to temper heat but rather to keep it in.

The present heatwave will begin to shift by the end of the month, affecting Central Europe and the Balkans, the World Meteorological Organization said.

Scientists said ‌the ‌heatwave would have been virtually impossible without man-made climate change, which has made this week’s night-time temperatures 100 times more likely than they would have been even two decades ago.

If you need advice on how to stay cool and treat heatstroke during a heatwave, you can read our explainer here.