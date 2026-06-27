Explosion and gunfire reported in Pakistan’s Karachi

Local sources say incident took place at gate leading to the offices of paramilitary force known as the Rangers.

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An ⁠explosion ⁠and gunfire have been reported in Pakistan’s commercial capital, Karachi.

The blast took place on Saturday near a gate leading to the offices of a paramilitary force known as the Rangers, sources told Al Jazeera.

Pakistani media said the road is near several universities and Pakistan’s ‌meteorological department.

Pakistan’s Dawn news reported that special units, including the Rapid Response Force and police commandos, were dispatched to the scene.

It added that the area has been cordoned off by police and paramilitary personnel.

Clashes are reportedly underway, sources told Al Jazeera.

This is a breaking story. More to come…