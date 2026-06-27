Three security personnel killed in attack in Pakistan’s Karachi

Police say three attackers were also killed after gunmen stormed a Rangers facility in country’s commercial capital.

At least three paramilitary soldiers have been killed after a group of heavily armed attackers stormed a security compound in the city of Karachi, Pakistani police said.

Sindh Inspector General Javed Alam Odho said that at least three attackers were also killed in the assault on the Rangers headquarters in Gulistan-i-Jauhar on Saturday evening.

A group of about five armed men stormed a compound belonging to the paramilitary Rangers force in the eastern district of Karachi soon after a suspected bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the entrance of the building, leading to a huge explosion, sources told Al Jazeera.

Odho told local media that, according to initial information, the attackers rammed a vehicle into the main gate of the facility. He said officials had not yet confirmed whether an explosion had taken place.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in a statement that he had “taken notice of the reported sound of an explosion and the alleged firing” and ordered officials to submit a detailed report.

Security forces sealed off streets around the Mosamiat Chowrangi area as gunfire rang out.

A clearance operation was under way, with Special Security Unit commandos, the Anti-Terrorist Force and Rangers personnel deployed around the site.

The Edhi Foundation, which provides emergency assistance across Pakistan, said at least two people were wounded and taken to hospital.

The attack comes as Pakistan continues to face armed violence targeting security forces in several parts of the country.

Advertisement

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.