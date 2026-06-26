North Korea conducts major weapons tests; South training ‘drone warriors’

Kim Jong Un demands a ‘deadly and destructive offensive posture’ as North Korea upgrades arsenal to reach all of South.

North Korea has conducted major weapons tests as part of its push to strengthen its military capabilities and reinforce its southern border amid ongoing tensions with South Korea.

Seoul said on Friday that it is building an army of “drone warriors” after the North’s leader Kim Jong Un observed the tests the previous day and called for the country to adopt a ”deadly and destructive offensive posture,” state news agency KCNA reported.

Kim demanded that the military ensure his country’s “enemies feel constant uneasiness and fear” – an important aspect of war deterrent – and dare not attack.

The weapons tested included a “special mission” ballistic missile warhead, an upgraded rocket launcher with an extended firing range and a self-propelled gun-howitzer, the AP news agency reported.

Improved capabilities

KCNA said the warhead aimed to inflict “fatal damage on major targets including airfields, ports and power facilities of the enemy”.

Kim said Pyongyang was seeking “ultra precision” and long-range capabilities in its weapons programmes. He said the results showed the progress North Korea had made in its firing capabilities along its southern border.

Analysts suggested that the upgrades are aimed at offering North Korea the ability to strike across the whole of the South.

The United States has several military bases in South Korea, which host about 28,500 personnel.

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Pyongyang has sought to strengthen its military since talks with the US stalled in 2019.

Earlier this week, Kim said the navy would be equipped with nuclear weapons and larger warships, saying this would ensure the country is ready for “multifaceted and efficient” operations.

Kim has responded to US efforts to restart diplomacy by saying it needs to drop its demand that North Korea disposes of its nuclear weapons.

‘Drone warriors’

The ordered acceleration of the North’s military development has the South on edge, and hopeful of increased support from the US.

Last week, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said that President Donald Trump had told him that “the time had come to pay attention to the North Korea issue“.

On Friday, the South Korean defence ministry said it plans to hugely expand its drone capacity, both in terms of numbers and range, in response to the increasing military threat from the North.

Defence Minister Ahn Gyu-back said the military plans to train 500,000 “drone warriors” that will be able to use drones like “personal firearms”.

He noted there was an urgent need to respond to the evolving environment, saying Pyongyang was receiving technological assistance from Russia.

Meanwhile, President Lee announced plans to develop five defence firms worth $650m by 2030.