Aid groups urge swift action to avert ‘atrocities’ in Sudan’s el-Obeid

The city is at risk of an ‘imminent ground offensive’ by the RSF paramilitary and its allies, 38 aid agencies warn.

Civil society groups have issued an urgent call for international action to prevent “atrocities” as fears mount that paramilitary forces are preparing to attack the city of el-Obeid in Sudan.

Thirty-eight NGOs called in an open letter released on Friday for the United Nations Human Rights Council to take “bold steps towards atrocity prevention and accountability” as fears rise that the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) are about to strike.

The letter demands that the UN agency convene an urgent debate, send a fact-finding mission, advance accountability for all violations committed in Sudan and end the impunity of perpetrators and those backing and enabling them.

A strategic hub in the South Kordofan region, el-Obeid has been encircled for months by the RSF, which has been fighting Sudan’s army since April 2023.

The UN has voiced fears that there could be a repeat of atrocities committed during the RSF’s October 2025 assault on the city of el-Fasher, which it said bore “hallmarks of genocide”.

‘Risk of imminent offensive’

Friday’s letter by civil society organisations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, warned there are signs that el-Obeid, having faced 18 months of “siege-like conditions” is “at risk of an imminent ground offensive by the … RSF and their allied forces”.

In light of this and “credible reports of risks of atrocity crimes, and risks of further violations throughout Sudan,” the NGOs urged the rights council to “convene an urgent debate” during its ongoing session, which is due to conclude on July 7, or a special session on the crisis “at the earliest opportunity” after that.

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The council, they said, should then ask an independent UN fact-finding mission to “conduct an urgent inquiry into the situation”.

“To prevent further atrocities,” the NGOs also called on countries at the council to “unequivocally condemn external actors supporting the warring parties, including the United Arab Emirates”.

Khartoum has repeatedly accused Abu Dhabi of supplying arms to the RSF. The UAE denies the allegations, despite a number of international reports pointing to its involvement.

Other external actors backing the RSF, Sudan’s army or other warring parties in the country “should also be condemned and held to account for the violations they have either committed or enabled, some of which amount to crimes under international law”, the NGO letter said.

The conflict in Sudan has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced more than 12 million people, according to the UN.