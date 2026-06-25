World reacts as devastating Venezuela earthquakes kill at least 32

Global leaders express solidarity with Venezuela as dual earthquakes kill at least 32 people and leave widespread devastation.

Condolences and offers of help have been pouring in from countries around the world following back-to-back powerful earthquakes in Venezuela that have killed at least 32 people.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said on Thursday that the first earthquake, measuring magnitude 7.2, struck west of Moron, about 168km (104 miles) west of Caracas. A second tremor of magnitude 7.5 hit near the same area just a minute later. The USGS warned that “high casualties and extensive damage are probable” and that the “disaster is likely widespread”.

Acting President Delcy Rodriguez declared a state of emergency and said the Simon Bolivar International Airport in Caracas is closed due to damage.

Here’s how countries have reacted:

Argentina

The presidency issued a statement expressing “its deepest solidarity” with the Venezuelan people. It said President Javier Milei “extends his hand in solidarity” amid the natural disaster, “despite any differences that may exist between our governments”.

Bolivia

President Rodrigo Paz said that the people’s “hearts go out to the affected families” in Venezuela, and that the country “remains vigilant and ready to provide any necessary support”.

Brazil

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said he has instructed the Foreign Ministry and the embassy in Caracas to evaluate what assistance Brazil can provide.

Colombia

The country’s District Institute of Risk Management and Climate Change says it has activated its emergency response team and reached out to Venezuelan authorities to “coordinate the necessary technical and operational support”.

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“The goal is to provide all necessary assistance and make our teams available to support this situation,” the disaster response agency said in a post on X.

“We also want to reassure the residents of Bogota: following the earthquake felt in the capital, no damage or structural damage has been reported. The city is operating normally.”

Cuba

Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez says Cuban health workers in Venezuela “are fully mobilised and providing medical services to the affected population”.

In a post on X, Rodriguez expressed his “deepest condolences and solidarity to the government and brotherly people of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela for the loss of life and damage caused by the earthquake”.

Ecuador

President Daniel Noboa has announced Ecuador is rapidly deploying humanitarian assistance to Caracas.

“I have arranged for the immediate sending of humanitarian aid to address this emergency,” he posted on X. “Ecuador will respond with the speed and commitment that this moment demands because, despite the enormous differences, humanity must always guide the actions of a leader.”

El Salvador

President Nayib Bukele has said his country has offered Venezuela assistance through its Foreign Ministry.

“300 rescuers and paramedics, along with 50 tonnes of equipment, medicines, and essential supplies, are ready to depart for Caracas,” Bukele said in a post on X.

Italy

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni wrote on X that she is following the situation with “deep concern” and working to “promptly activate every channel of humanitarian aid and assistance to our compatriots”.

Mexico

The Foreign Ministry has extended its sympathies to the Venezuelan people and expressed its regret at the “damages and impacts caused”.

Panama

President Jose Raul Mulino is the latest foreign leader to respond to the crisis in Venezuela.

In a post on X, Mulino conveyed Panama’s “deepest solidarity and support” to Venezuela, while offering to send humanitarian aid.

Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he was “deeply saddened by the devastation and loss of life caused by the earthquakes in Venezuela”.

“On behalf of the people of Pakistan, I convey our heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Venezuela, especially the families of the victims. We pray for the injured and stand in solidarity with all those affected during this difficult and challenging time,” he said on X.

Spain

The prime minister and foreign minister expressed solidarity with Venezuela and offered help.

“All my support, and that of Spain, to the Venezuelan people following the devastating earthquakes of this evening,” Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez wrote on X.

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“Our thoughts are with the victims and their families.”

Jose Manuel Albares, the foreign minister, said the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation “is prepared to provide all necessary emergency assistance”.

“My full solidarity with the brotherly people of Venezuela,” he wrote.

Uruguay

Uruguay’s president, Yamandu Orsi, expressed solidarity with Venezuelan authorities and citizens. He said Uruguay is ready “to collaborate in any way the Venezuelan government deems necessary”.

United States

President Donald Trump posted a message on his Truth Social account, expressing concern over the disaster in Venezuela.

Trump said the earthquakes were “massive in scale and have left a devastating number of deaths”. The US “stands ready, willing, and able to help,” and US government agencies have been instructed “to get ready to move quickly,” he said.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote on X that the US was “immediately deploying” search and rescue teams, medical resources and humanitarian assistance.