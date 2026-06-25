Venezuela struck by back-to-back earthquakes, many casualties feared

US Geological Survey says high casualties ‘probable’ after powerful quakes hit South American country.

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Venezuela has been struck by powerful back-to-back earthquakes, levelling buildings in the capital, Caracas, and prompting fears of mass casualties.

A magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck near San Felipe, about 284km (176 miles) west of Caracas, at 22:04 GMT on Wednesday, followed almost immediately by a magnitude 7.5 quake near Yumare, about 293km (182 miles) west of the capital, the US Geological Survey said.

The US science agency said that high casualties and extensive damage were “probable”.