Venezuela has declared a state of emergency after two back-to-back powerful earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 struck on Wednesday, killing at least 32 people.

A major search-and-rescue operation is under way after the quakes caused widespread damage especially in the capital Caracas.

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Emergency crews are searching through the rubble of collapsed buildings, while authorities closed the country’s main airport in Caracas, suspended classes and mobilised health workers to respond to the disaster.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) warned that “high casualties and extensive damage are probable” and US President Donald Trump said the quakes – one of the strongest in more than a century – have left “a devastating number of deaths”.

Here is what we know

What happened in Venezuela?

Venezuela was struck by two powerful earthquakes at about 6:04pm local time (22:04 GMT) on Wednesday, while the country was marking the national holiday commemorating the 1821 Battle of Carabobo.

The government declared a state of emergency as emergency crews responded to widespread damage. In a televised address, Acting President Delcy Rodriguez urged doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers to report immediately to hospitals and clinics to help treat the injured.

Reporting from Bogota in the neighbouring Colombia, Al Jazeera’s Teresa Bo said the worst damage was reported in Caracas, particularly in the Altamira district, where emergency crews rescued survivors from the rubble of a 22-storey building as relatives searched for missing loved ones. Authorities say the full extent of the damage is still being assessed.

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What do we know about the victims and the death toll?

Venezuela’s interim President Delcy Rodriguez has said at least 32 people have been killed and about 700 injured in the quakes followed by nearly two dozen aftershocks.

Authorities have not yet released a breakdown of the victims by age, gender or location, and officials say the figures are expected to rise as search-and-rescue operations continue.

The Altamira and El Paraíso neighbourhoods of Caracas are the worst affected by the quakes. Damage has also been reported in La Guaira and other parts of central Venezuela.

The USGS has warned that the final death toll could rise significantly because many buildings in the affected region are made from reinforced masonry and adobe, which are particularly vulnerable during strong earthquakes.

Its latest PAGER assessment estimates a 39 percent probability that fatalities could reach between 1,000 and 10,000, and a 37 percent probability of between 10,000 and 100,000 deaths. These are statistical estimates designed to support emergency planning and are not confirmed casualty figures.

Where were the epicentres?

The twin earthquakes originated in Yaracuy state, west of Caracas according to the US Geological Survey. The first, a magnitude 7.2 earthquake, struck at a depth of 22km, followed less than a minute later by an even larger 7.5 quake at a depth of about 10km.

Although the epicentres were outside the capital, the shaking was felt across Caracas and much of central and western Venezuela, including the states of Carabobo, Miranda, La Guaira and Trujillo. Tremors were also reported in neighbouring Colombia and as far away as Brazil’s Amazon region, more than 1,700km (1,050 miles) from Caracas.

What has been the impact?

The twin earthquakes caused widespread damage across Venezuela, collapsing buildings, damaging infrastructure and sending residents into the streets in panic. Rodriguez said several states had been affected by the tremors.

The government closed Simon Bolivar International Airport in Caracas because of damage, suspended classes for several days and urged people to remain calm.

Search-and-rescue operations remain under way across the worst-hit areas as authorities continue to assess the scale of the destruction. Experts have also warned that strong aftershocks remain possible in the coming days.

How has the international community reacted?

Governments across the Americas have expressed solidarity with Venezuela and begun mobilising humanitarian assistance following the twin earthquakes.

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United States: President Trump said that the US “stands ready, willing, and able to help!” “I have instructed all agencies of our government to get ready to move quickly. We will be there for our new and great friends,” he posted on his Truth Social platform.

Earlier officials from the Trump administration said that Washington will send search-and-rescue teams, medical supplies and other humanitarian assistance.

El Salvador: President Nayib Bukele said the country is preparing to send 300 rescuers and paramedics, along with 50 tonnes of medical supplies and emergency equipment.

Ecuador and Panama: Both governments announced humanitarian assistance, with Ecuador’s President Daniel Noboa saying humanitarian concerns should take precedence despite political differences.

Mexico and Brazil: The two countries expressed solidarity with Venezuela and said they were closely monitoring the situation, adding that there were no immediate reports of their citizens being affected.