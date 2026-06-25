Iran war day 118: IRGC rejects new Hormuz route; Rubio to meet GCC leaders

Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guard warns against alternative route in the Strait of Hormuz as top US diplomat to meet Gulf officials.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has arrived for a meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council in Bahrain, where he is expected to reassure regional allies that Washington will protect their security and economic interests as it seeks to reach a peace deal with Iran.

At the same time, differences remain over the future of Iran’s nuclear programme. The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency said its inspectors will return to Iran’s nuclear sites, but Tehran insisted inspections will resume only once a final agreement with the United States has been reached.

Meanwhile, tensions continue in Lebanon despite ongoing diplomacy and a ceasefire. Two people were killed in an Israeli strike on the southern city of Nabatieh while Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said Israeli forces would remain in southern Lebanon even if the US called for a withdrawal.

Here is what we know:

In Iran

Iran warns ships against new Hormuz route: The navy of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned vessels not to use what it called an “unapproved” shipping lane through the Strait of Hormuz, saying the route was created without Tehran’s consent and ships must use Iranian-designated corridors or risk enforcement action. Oman earlier had released guidelines for transiting the strait in coordination with the International Maritime Organization of the United Nations.

The navy of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned vessels not to use what it called an “unapproved” shipping lane through the Strait of Hormuz, saying the route was created without Tehran’s consent and ships must use Iranian-designated corridors or risk enforcement action. Oman earlier had released guidelines for transiting the strait in coordination with the International Maritime Organization of the United Nations. Iran accuses NATO of complicity in war: Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused NATO of being complicit in what it called an “unlawful war of aggression” after NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said European allies supported the US and Israeli strikes. Tehran said NATO members involved, including Italy and Romania, must be held accountable for their role.

Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused NATO of being complicit in what it called an “unlawful war of aggression” after NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said European allies supported the US and Israeli strikes. Tehran said NATO members involved, including Italy and Romania, must be held accountable for their role. More South Korean ships transit Hormuz: Five additional South Korean-operated vessels have safely sailed through the Strait of Hormuz, signalling a further easing of shipping restrictions. South Korea said 13 of its ships remain in the strategic waterway.

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In the Gulf:

Rubio reassures Gulf allies over Iran deal: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is continuing a Gulf tour. He visited the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait on Wednesday before travelling to Bahrain, where he is due to meet Gulf Cooperation Council leaders in Manama on Thursday. He said the US would ensure any agreement with Iran reflects the security and economic concerns of its regional allies and pledged not to undermine their interests during the negotiations.

In the US

ICC judges sue Trump administration over sanctions: Three International Criminal Court judges filed a lawsuit against US President Donald Trump’s administration, arguing that US sanctions imposed on them are unlawful and seek to punish them for past judicial decisions, including rulings involving Israel and alleged US war crimes in Afghanistan. They said the sanctions have severely restricted their ability to work, travel and access financial services.

In Lebanon