UN nuclear chief says Iran inspections will happen, Tehran says after deal

Head of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, said the MoU stated ‘explicitly’ that the agency would supervise inspections of Iran’s facilities.

The United Nations nuclear agency says inspections at Iran’s atomic sites are “going to happen”, while a senior Iranian official insists it is contingent on the finalisation of an agreement with the United States.

Head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, told reporters during a visit to Japan on Wednesday that the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with the US had stated “explicitly” that “nuclear activities that are going to be carried out with regards to nuclear material facilities will be supervised by the IAEA”.

“Obviously, to do that, we will have to inspect,” Grossi said.

He added that dates and locations of any inspections were currently being discussed with a decision to be made soon “in collaboration and in cooperation with the government of Iran”.

“Whether this happens today, after tomorrow, or in one week, or in 10 days, it’s important but not essential. This is going to happen.”

Posting on X on Wednesday, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said UN inspectors’ access to attacked nuclear sites and materials would “solely be examined and resolved within the framework of a final agreement” with the US.

He said UN inspections are dependent on “the other party’s practical action in terminating all sanctions”.

Gharibabadi also added that during the Switzerland negotiations, no Iranian officials met with the IAEA’s Grossi “despite his request”.

The signing of the MoU last week paved the way for 60 days of talks between the US and Iran that are aimed at unravelling the biggest issues between the two sides, including Tehran’s nuclear programme and its enriched uranium stockpile.

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On Tuesday, Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said there was no “clear schedule” for the IAEA to examine Iran’s nuclear facilities that were attacked by the US and Israel.

In response to the reports, US President Donald Trump told reporters outside the White House on Tuesday that IAEA inspectors will be heading to Iran, but that there is “no rush”.

Separately on Tuesday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said no negotiations had taken place regarding Tehran’s ballistic missiles programme, nor would they.

Following the US and Israel’s 12-day war last year on Iran, Tehran’s government passed a law suspending cooperation with the IAEA in July.

But in September, Iran agreed to allow inspectors to return after settling on a new framework, and IAEA officials have visited the country in recent months, including the Bushehr nuclear power plant this month.

However, inspectors were denied access to the bombed sites.

But talks between the US and Iran are still ongoing, with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stating on Wednesday that he believed that technical talks would resume in Switzerland on June 29 or 30.