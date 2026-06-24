Israeli attacks on Gaza and occupied West Bank kill two, including child

Health officials at Nasser Medical Complex tell Al Jazeera a 12-year-old child was killed in al-Mawasi, Gaza.

Israeli forces have continued attacks in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, killing at least two Palestinians despite an ongoing “ceasefire” in the besieged enclave.

Health officials at the Nasser Medical Complex in southern Gaza told Al Jazeera that a 12-year-old child was killed and several others wounded in al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis city, during an Israeli drone strike on Wednesday.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, since the “ceasefire” took effect in October 2025, Israeli attacks have killed at least 1,027 people and injured 3,280 others.

In total, since Israel’s genocidal war began in October 2023, the cumulative number of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks has reached 73,041, with 173,402 others wounded.

The killing of the child comes a day after a United Nations commission of inquiry released a report that found that Israel’s deliberate targeting of children is part of its ongoing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

“The evidence shows that Palestinian children have been deliberately targeted and killed” by Israeli forces, Srinivasan Muralidhar, chair of the UN commission, said.

“Even after the October 2025 ceasefire, children continue to be killed and seriously injured, with continued disregard by Israel for the ceasefire and for the protection owed to Palestinian children under international law.”

Reporting from Gaza City, Al Jazeera’s Hind Khoudary explained that Israel had classified the area it hit in al-Mawasi as a “safe zone”. “But despite that, it has been continuously targeted,” she said.

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“Israeli forces attacked a tent on Wednesday, and a 12-year-old child was killed. His name is Ahmed,” said Khoudary, detailing the strike. “At least seven Palestinians were injured in the same attack.”

“According to doctors, victims of Israeli strikes are difficult to treat because Israeli authorities continue to ban and restrict medical supplies and medications into the Gaza Strip,” she added.

At the same time, Khoudary said there was another attack on the western side of Gaza on Tuesday night. “So despite a ‘ceasefire’, Israeli forces continue to violate and breach the truce,” she said.

Occupied West Bank

Amid attacks in Gaza, Israeli forces also killed a Palestinian in the town of al-Yamoun in the northern occupied West Bank on Wednesday.

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported that Israeli forces had killed with live fire Mohammed Nazem Zayed, 29, after raiding the town west of Jenin, adding that troops were withholding his body.

Al Jazeera reporters said an Israeli special forces unit had stormed the town on Wednesday afternoon and surrounded a house where Zayed was located, before opening fire on him and leaving him to bleed to death.

Meanwhile, the Israeli news site Walla said soldiers from the army’s Duvdevan unit opened fire and killed a Palestinian during what it called an “operational activity” in al-Yamoun.

Since the beginning of 2026, at least 71 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank.

Since the genocidal war on Gaza began, Israeli escalation by the army and settlers in the West Bank has killed 1,173 Palestinians, wounded 12,666, led to the arrest of about 23,000 and displaced 33,000, according to official Palestinian figures.