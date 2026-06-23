US Senate votes to halt Iran war, bucking Trump

The United States Senate has passed a bill to pause President Donald Trump’s military campaign against Iran and seek congressional approval before any further action is taken.

On Tuesday, the chamber voted 50 to 48 to pass the resolution, which had been approved in the House of Representatives earlier in the month.

Republicans hold a majority in the Senate, but four conservatives crossed party lines to approve the resolution, along with nearly all the chamber’s Democrats, save one.

The breakaway Republicans included Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine and Rand Paul of Kentucky. The lone Democrat to side with Republicans on the matter was Pennsylvania’s John Fetterman.

Speaking on the Senate floor, top Democrat Chuck Schumer noted that Tuesday’s vote marked the 10th time the Senate had taken up a war powers resolution, to rein in Trump’s military campaign.

“For years Trump promised to put maximum pressure on Iran, but he ended up delivering maximum confusion, maximum chaos, maximum cost to the American people with his disastrous war,” Schumer said.

“ Time after time, the vast majority of Senate Republicans sided with Trump and his war, instead of the American people. The American people have paid the price for Trump’s historic blunder in Iran. It’ll go down in the history books as one of the worst foreign policy forays America has ever made.”

More to come…