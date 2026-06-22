US strike on an alleged drug boat in eastern Pacific kills two

SOUTHCOM said it notified the US Coast Guard about the ‘six male survivors’ without providing details of their rescue.

The United States military says it has carried out another attack on an alleged drug trafficking boat in the eastern Pacific Ocean, killing at least two people.

The attack on Sunday brings the total number of vessels hit to more than 60, with more than 210 people killed, since the US began its operation dubbed “Southern Spear” in September.

US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) said in a post on X on Monday that the boat was operating along a known drug-smuggling route but provided no evidence that it was carrying narcotics.

SOUTHCOM said it notified the US Coast Guard about the “six male survivors” without providing details of their rescue or condition.

Grainy black-and-white video footage accompanying the post showed a boat moving through the water before being struck with a projectile and engulfed in a large explosion.

In a similar incident on June 16, US Central Command said it had notified the US Coast Guard after two survivors were reported. The Coast Guard later suspended its search, stating there were “no signs of survivors or debris”.

President Donald Trump has described the US as being in an “armed conflict” with Latin American cartels, calling the attacks necessary to curb drug overdoses in the US. Critics have questioned the legal basis and effectiveness of the campaign, with some noting that most fentanyl reaching the US is smuggled overland from Mexico.

On Thursday, US lawmakers demanded that the Pentagon release “unedited video” of the very first strike that the military conducted after reports emerged that the US chose to conduct a follow-up strike on survivors of its initial attack.

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Two men on the boat initially survived the attack that killed nine others, and they were clinging to the wreckage when the vessel was struck again, killing them. The White House confirmed the follow-up strike, insisting it was done “in self-defence” to ensure the boat was destroyed and in accordance with the laws of armed conflict.

But some legal scholars said a second strike killing survivors would have been illegal under any circumstance, armed conflict or not.

The Pentagon’s inspector general said in May it would review whether the military followed its standard targeting procedures, but that the evaluation would not examine the legality of the strikes.