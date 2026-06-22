US raises concern as RSF forces encircle Sudanese city of el-Obeid

The United States has expressed concern over reports that the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and its allies are encircling el-Obeid in Sudan, warning of possible “mass atrocities” if the paramilitary group assaults the city.

The US State Department said in a statement on Monday that the RSF was “massing forces” around el-Obeid, stating that further escalation could have a devastating impact on civilians and reiterating calls for a negotiated end to the conflict.

“There are alarming indications that mass atrocities could be imminent, further worsening Sudan’s already catastrophic humanitarian crisis,” the press release states.

“The RSF and their allied forces must cease any actions that could endanger civilians, impede humanitarian assistance, or contribute to further atrocities and suffering. The belligerents must uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law to protect civilians and ensure that those seeking safety can do so without fear or obstruction.”

The US joins observers and international organisations such as the United Nations in expressing alarm over the situation in Sudan, where the RSF has been battling with the country’s army since April 2023. The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions from their homes, creating one of the world’s most severe humanitarian crises.

The UN has said that an assault on el-Obeid could result in parallels to the October 2025 attack on el-Fasher, which UN officials say bore “hallmarks of genocide”.

The UN Human Rights Council stated over the weekend that 500,000 civilians in el-Obeid were at risk of falling victim to atrocities if the RSF assaults the city, adding that 50 civilians have been killed in drone strikes over 10 days in el-Obeid and North Kordofan.

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“This war has exacted an intolerable toll on the Sudanese people. Civilians have borne the brunt of the violence and have suffered immensely from the devastation caused by this conflict,” the State Department said on Monday. “The United States calls on the belligerents to facilitate safe, rapid, and unhindered humanitarian access, uphold their responsibilities to protect civilians, and take immediate steps to prevent further atrocities.”