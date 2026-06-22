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UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer says he will resign

The British leader announced a timetable for his resignation as prime minister.

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British Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks outside 10 Downing Street, following Andy Burnham's decisive victory last week in the Makerfield by-election, in London, Britain, June 22, 2026. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks outside 10 Downing Street [Jaimi Joy/Reuters]
Published On 22 Jun 2026

Keir Starmer has announced he will stand down as prime minister after days of intense pressure from his own Labour Party, with a new leader to be in place by the time parliament returns in September.

“I will resign,” Starmer told reporters outside 10 Downing Street in London on Monday.

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In 2024, Starmer won the biggest parliamentary majority for Labour since 1997 after 14 years of ‌Conservative-led government.

But opinion polls have shown the 63-year-old Labour Party leader and former lawyer is deeply unpopular with voters after a series of policy missteps and scandals.

Starmer had come under mounting pressure from his own Labour Party to quit following the decisive by-election win by his rival, Andy Burnham, to claim a parliamentary seat in North West England.

This is a breaking news story. More to come…

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