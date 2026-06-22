UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer says he will resign

The British leader announced a timetable for his resignation as prime minister.

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Keir Starmer has announced he will stand down as prime minister after days of intense pressure from his own Labour Party, with a new leader to be in place by the time parliament returns in September.

“I will resign,” Starmer told reporters outside 10 Downing Street in London on Monday.

In 2024, Starmer won the biggest parliamentary majority for Labour since 1997 after 14 years of ‌Conservative-led government.

But opinion polls have shown the 63-year-old Labour Party leader and former lawyer is deeply unpopular with voters after a series of policy missteps and scandals.

Starmer had come under mounting pressure from his own Labour Party to quit following the decisive by-election win by his rival, Andy Burnham, to claim a parliamentary seat in North West England.

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