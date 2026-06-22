UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer says he will resign
The British leader announced a timetable for his resignation as prime minister.
Keir Starmer has announced he will stand down as prime minister after days of intense pressure from his own Labour Party, with a new leader to be in place by the time parliament returns in September.
“I will resign,” Starmer told reporters outside 10 Downing Street in London on Monday.
Recommended Storieslist of 4 items
- list 1 of 4Prime Minister Keir Starmer expected to announce exit plan: UK media
- list 2 of 4‘I prefer Burnham’: Starmer’s future hangs in balance after UK by-election
- list 3 of 4Are UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s political days numbered?
- list 4 of 4Pressure mounts on UK PM Starmer to quit after Burnham’s by-election win
In 2024, Starmer won the biggest parliamentary majority for Labour since 1997 after 14 years of Conservative-led government.
But opinion polls have shown the 63-year-old Labour Party leader and former lawyer is deeply unpopular with voters after a series of policy missteps and scandals.
Starmer had come under mounting pressure from his own Labour Party to quit following the decisive by-election win by his rival, Andy Burnham, to claim a parliamentary seat in North West England.
This is a breaking news story. More to come…