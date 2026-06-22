Two students arrested after three killed in Philippines school shooting

At least seven people wounded in a rare school shooting in the city of Tacloban in the central Philippines.

At least three students have been killed and seven others were wounded after two students opened fire in a high school in the central Philippines, police said.

Two suspects have been arrested after the shooting at the San Jose National High School in Tacloban, a city on the island of Leyte about 580km (360 miles) south-east of the capital Manila, police said on Monday.

The shooting occurred at about 9am (01:00 GMT) inside the school, the Tacloban City Police Office said, adding that an investigation was ongoing to determine the circumstances behind the incident.

Tacloban police chief Noelito Getigan told reporters that the suspects used a .38-calibre and 9mm firearm in the shooting.

One suspect, a minor and Grade 9 student, was arrested shortly after the incident, while the other later surrendered to authorities, Getigan said.

Police said the victims had been transported to nearby medical facilities for treatment, while additional personnel were deployed at the school to ensure the safety of students, staff, parents and the surrounding community.

Shooting being probed

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr ordered an investigation into the shooting shortly after it happened.

“The President is saddened by the incident,” his office said in a statement, adding that he had ordered a thorough investigation and directed authorities to ensure safety and security in all areas, offices and establishments, especially schools.

Authorities urged the public not to disseminate unverified information and to cooperate with investigators.

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The Department of Education expressed grave concern, calling the incident a “high alert situation”. In a statement, it condemned the violence and extended condolences to the victims’ families.

The incident is unusual in the Philippines, where school shootings happen only sporadically.

In July 2022, a gunman opened fire at an Ateneo de Manila University law school graduation ceremony in Quezon City, killing three people, including former Lamitan City mayor Rose Furigay.