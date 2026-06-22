Few details available after law enforcement say suspected attacker neutralised in Quebec city.

A shooting in Montreal left three people dead, including a police officer, a resident, and the alleged assailant, police in the Canadian city said. Police say that the situation is still unfolding.

Few details have emerged regarding the circumstances of the shooting on Monday.

“A suspect has been neutralised. Two police officers and one citizen have been injured,” the police said in a social media post, which does not say whether there was more than one suspected attacker. “The police operation is still underway. Continue to avoid the area.”

Montreal Police stated shortly after that a police officer had died in the line of duty, without offering further details. The news service AFP reported that the attack resulted in the death of a police officer, a civilian and the suspected attacker.

No suspected motive has been revealed so far.

Law enforcement earlier warned of an “armed and dangerous” suspect in the city’s Cote-des-Neiges area and urged residents to stay indoors.

An update on the situation is expected in the next hour.