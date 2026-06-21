Ukraine strikes hit oil facilities in Crimea, Russia’s Krasnodar

Crimea’s Moscow-installed leader says four people killed in drone attack on the Russian-occupied Black Sea peninsula.

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At least four people have been killed in Ukrainian drone attacks on Crimea that have hit an oil depot and fuel facilities that Russia uses to supply its forces, Russian-installed authorities say.

Crimea’s Moscow-installed leader, Sergey Aksyonov, said at least 28 people were wounded in the attacks overnight into Sunday.

Separately, local authorities in Russia’s Krasnodar region just east of Crimea said a Ukrainian drone attack on ⁠an oil transport facility killed one person on a passenger ferry and set an oil terminal ablaze.

The ‌Russian Ministry of Defence said 239 Ukrainian drones were shot down overnight.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed Ukraine had hit an oil depot in the Crimean city of Kerch and an oil transport facility in Krasnodar.

A number of explosions and fires in various parts of Crimea were reported on social media channels.

Telegram channel Krymsky Veter reported a fire at the fuel depot in Kerch, a port lying at the eastern tip of the peninsula, and a large cloud of smoke over the city.

Russian authorities closed the bridge linking Kerch with Krasnodar to traffic overnight.

Crimea’s fuel shortage

Ukraine has ⁠recently intensified drone attacks on Crimea, where Russia’s Black Sea Fleet is headquartered, targeting the peninsula’s supply routes and triggering ⁠a fuel crisis as the summer holiday season starts.

A local power ⁠grid operator reported outages in ⁠several areas after damage to electricity networks.

Moscow-appointed Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev posted on Telegram that fuel deliveries were being delayed and a petrol allocation to private motorists scheduled for Sunday was cancelled.

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He said fuel was available only for official services.

Crimea’s tourism sector predicted that millions of tourists this summer will stay away from the peninsula, a popular destination for Russian travellers.

In March 2014, Russia occupied and annexed Crimea after a disputed and internationally rejected referendum. It has used the peninsula to mount attacks on the Ukrainian mainland since its full-scale invasion in February 2022.