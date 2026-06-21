Police charge man after suspected anti-Muslim attacks in Edinburgh

Prime Minister Keir Starmer says ‘the suspect appears to be motivated by anti-Muslim hatred’.

Police in Scotland have charged a man in connection with a series of attacks in Edinburgh that UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said appeared to be motivated by anti-Muslim hatred.

Police said on Saturday that a 36-year-old Scottish man had been arrested on Friday and “charged in connection with a number of incidents which took place in Edinburgh on Friday, 19 June, 2026”. Five men were wounded in the attacks.

Footage posted online showed a bare-chested man roaming the streets of Edinburgh with a large weapon, while another clip seems to show a man battering the door of a pizzeria.

Another video appeared to show a shirtless man on the ground shouting that he is “protecting the country” as he is held by an officer.

Police were called on Friday evening to a report of an incident in the Sighthill area of the city, where two men were injured.

Police said they then received reports about incidents around retailers across the west and north of the city.

The force said that during this period, three other men were allegedly attacked in the Telford Road and Leith Walk area.

The victims, aged between 22 and 39, suffered various injuries, with three requiring hospital treatment for wounds not considered life-threatening, police said.

Police Scotland Assistant Chief Constable Catriona Paton said it was a “shocking” incident.

“I want to send a clear message of support to all our communities that there is no place for racism or faith-based hate in Scotland, which is at its best when we stand together,” she said.

“The suspect appears to be motivated by anti-Muslim hatred. I will not tolerate this – he will face full force of the law,” Starmer said.

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Scottish First Minister John Swinney also condemned the violence in an online post on X, saying: “I am deeply concerned by these incidents. There is no place for violence, racism or intolerance in our country. I met community groups last week to assure them of the strong support of the Government.”

The Scottish Association of Mosques said two of the victims were attacked after prayers, while the Muslim Council of Britain said the community was “rightly anxious” and criticised “political rhetoric that demonises an entire community”.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said that she was “horrified by news of the attack in Edinburgh.

“There is no place for hatred and violence against Muslims,” she said. “I know it is not who we are as a country.”