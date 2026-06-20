Ukraine says Russian attack kills five people in Zaporizhzhia

During nightly address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warns that Russia is preparing for ‘massive’ attack.

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Russian forces have attacked the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia with glide bombs, killing five people, Regional Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

In a post on Telegram on Saturday, Fedorov said that Russian air strikes had injured 11 people, and the number was rising after the attack destroyed and damaged residential and non-residential buildings.

“Specialists from the district state administration are working at the sites to document the destruction, and utility workers are eliminating the consequences of the attack,” he added.

In recent weeks, Russia and Ukraine have escalated attacks as talks to end the conflict remain at a standstill.

On Saturday morning, an aerial attack killed one person and wounded nine others in the city of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov said a woman was trapped under rubble after a “guided aerial bomb strike” hit a residential area.

“Sadly, during search and rescue operations, the body of a person who was killed was found under the rubble of the destroyed building,” Terekhov said in an update on Telegram.

Authorities in Kherson, in southern Ukraine, also reported that a 72-year-old woman was wounded in a drone strike in Zelenivka.

‘Massive attack’

During his nightly address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russia was preparing for a “massive attack”.

“Tonight and in the coming hours, it is especially important to pay close attention to air raid warnings,” Zelenskyy said.

“The Russians have prepared for a massive attack. Please take care of yourselves,” he added.

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Zelenskyy also confirmed that the Ukrainian armed forces had targeted an oil refinery in Russia’s Tyumen region in western Siberia.

For its part, Russia’s Ministry of Defence said on Saturday morning that its air defences shot down 187 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles across the country overnight.

The latest drone strikes come two days after Ukraine launched its biggest drone attack on Moscow, sparking fires, hitting a major oil refinery and forcing evacuations at the country’s largest airport.