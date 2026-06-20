Al Jazeera cameraman Ahmed Wishah killed in Israeli attack in Gaza

Al Jazeera said it ‘strongly condemns the heinous crime of targeting and killing’ the Al Jazeera Mubasher correspondent.

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Ahmed Wishah, a cameraman for Al Jazeera, has been killed in an Israeli air strike that targeted a house in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

In a statement on Saturday, Al Jazeera said it “strongly condemns the heinous crime of targeting and killing” the Al Jazeera Mubasher correspondent.

“This constitutes a new and flagrant violation of all international laws and norms, and reflects a continued systematic policy of targeting journalists and silencing the voice of truth,” the statement added.

At least 10 people were killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza today.

Wishah’s brother Mohammed was killed on April 8 this year by Israeli shelling when he was travelling in his vehicle, according to Palestinian civil defence authorities.

The Israeli military said the following day, without providing any evidence, that it had killed Mohammed because he was a “key terrorist in Hamas’ rocket and weapons production headquarters”.

According to figures from the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), at least 260 Palestinian journalists have been killed since Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza began in October 2023.

Gaza’s health ministry reported on Saturday that since Israel’s genocidal war began, 73,018 people have been killed and 173,273 others have been wounded.

Since the ceasefire was announced in October, Israeli attacks have killed 1,007 and injured 3,165 others.