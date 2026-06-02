Iran war day 95: Trump pushes Lebanon truce after Tehran vows to end talks

Trump says he persuaded Israel and Hezbollah to halt attacks, seeking to prevent a wider war in Lebanon.

United States President Donald Trump said on Monday that Hezbollah and Israel have agreed to halt hostilities in a major de-escalation effort after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered attacks on the southern suburbs of Beirut on Monday.

Netanyahu’s office on Monday said attacks on Beirut would proceed if Hezbollah continued attacks on Israeli cities, while military operations in southern Lebanon would continue as “planned”.

The situation was further complicated by warnings from Iran. Tehran’s chief negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said Iran could halt negotiations with the US if Israel’s military campaign in Lebanon continues.

Here is what we know on day 95 of the war:

In Iran

Iran says Lebanon covered by ceasefire terms: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Monday that the ceasefire between Tehran and Washington applies across the region, including Lebanon, warning that any violation would undermine the broader agreement and carry consequences for the US and Israel.

War diplomacy

Trump claims breakthrough to avert escalation: The US president said he secured commitments from both Israel and Hezbollah to stop fighting after speaking with Netanyahu and Hezbollah intermediaries, portraying the move as a diplomatic breakthrough that prevented a wider Israeli offensive towards Beirut and helped keep broader regional negotiations on track.

The US president said he secured commitments from both Israel and Hezbollah to stop fighting after speaking with Netanyahu and Hezbollah intermediaries, portraying the move as a diplomatic breakthrough that prevented a wider Israeli offensive towards Beirut and helped keep broader regional negotiations on track. Lebanon tensions test wider diplomacy: Al Jazeera correspondent Kimberly Halkett said Trump’s intervention was driven by concerns that an Israeli advance on Beirut could derail negotiations with Iran. While the US president has framed recent developments as a diplomatic breakthrough, she notes there remains a significant gap between Washington’s optimism and Israel’s rhetoric, leaving the fragile progress vulnerable to a rapid collapse.

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In the US

Schumer presses for end to Iran war: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer criticised Trump’s handling of the conflict, arguing that prolonging the war puts US troops at risk and increases economic pressure on Americans through higher fuel prices. He pledged that Democrats would continue pushing for a resolution to end the conflict.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer criticised Trump’s handling of the conflict, arguing that prolonging the war puts US troops at risk and increases economic pressure on Americans through higher fuel prices. He pledged that Democrats would continue pushing for a resolution to end the conflict. Omar calls for end to US military aid: US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar accused Israel of committing atrocities with impunity and warned that tactics used in Gaza are being replicated in Lebanon. She called for an immediate halt to US military assistance to Israel.

In Israel

Ben-Gvir urges defiance of US pressure: Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir criticised Trump’s push to halt planned attacks on Beirut’s southern suburbs, arguing Israel should continue military operations against Hezbollah and calling on Prime Minister Netanyahu to reject US pressure when necessary.

Netanyahu seeks gains before potential ceasefire: Security analyst Andreas Krieg said Israel faces growing pressure. While Israel has achieved some tactical successes, he argues it has yet to secure significant strategic gains, leaving Netanyahu eager to demonstrate progress before any US-backed halt to military operations.

In Lebanon