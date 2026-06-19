Multiple injuries reported as two trains collide north of London

Emergency services rushed to the scene of a collision Friday between two trains north of London, with media outlets saying the major incident had resulted in multiple injuries.

The trains collided south of the town of Bedford, about 56 miles (90km) north of London, on Friday, on lines connecting St Pancras station in central London to communities in central England. Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue crews responded to the incident, which was reported at 6:45 pm.

Emergency services did not immediately release any information on casualties, but photos posted on social media showed victims with bandages around their heads.

“We’re responding to reports of a collision involving two trains in the Bedford area,” the transport police force said on X.

An East Midlands Railway (EMR) spokesperson said: “The 16:40 EMR train from Corby to London St Pancras has been involved in a collision with 15:50 Nottingham at London St Pancras at Bedford South. We are currently on the scene and working with Network Rail to assist the emergency services.”

The spokesperson added that trains are unable to run in or out on London St Pancras for the remainder of the evening, and that customers are advised to not travel or to delay their journeys as much as possible, with warnings of significant delays.

The East of England Ambulance Service said it had sent multiple resources, including an air ambulance, to the collision on the railway south of Bedford, ⁠and urged people to avoid ⁠the area.

Images of the aftermath showed two damaged trains that were still on the tracks. The Times of London newspaper reported that Bedford hospital staff had been alerted to possibly expect as many as 50 injured people.

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‘Deeply concerned’

Al Jazeera’s Camille Nedelec, reporting from London, said one eyewitness posted on their social media platforms in which he described having a bloodied leg, feeling the impact in his back, and saying that other people are not okay, and he did not hear a warning or an alarm – just that sudden impact.

Nedelec added that Thameslink trains, going via London Bridge station, were also cancelled as they share a direct connection with London St Pancras and EMR.

UK Transport Minister Heidi Alexander said in a post on X that she was “deeply concerned” by reports of the collision.

“I’m grateful to emergency services who are on the scene, attending to those affected. We’re working quickly with the rail industry and local partners to support passengers,” she added.

UK Health Secretary James Murray said he is being “kept updated” following the train collision. “A number of people have been injured and I thank first responders who are helping those affected,” he said on X

Bedfordshire Fire and ⁠Rescue Service said crews were at the railway ⁠just south of Bedford and called on the public to steer clear.

“We understand that people are concerned about relatives or friends who may have been travelling on the trains involved,” they said in a statement on X.