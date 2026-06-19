Two trains collide near Bedford, north of London

Media sources say multiple injuries reported, but emergency services did not provide details.

British Transport Police are responding to reports of a collision involving two trains in an area north of ⁠London, with media outlets saying the major incident had resulted in multiple injuries.

“We’re responding to reports of a collision involving two trains in the Bedford area,” the transport police force said on X on Friday, referring to a market town about 56 miles (90km) north of the capital.

Unverified footage posted to social media appeared to show two East Midlands Railway (EMR) trains having collided, with one running into the other, and passengers pictured standing on the tracks beside damaged rail carriages.

The trains appeared to have remained upright on the track, according to the images posted.

“Emergency services are dealing with an incident between London St Pancras and Leicester,” EMR said on X, without providing further details.

The Daily Telegraph and TalkTV were among British media outlets to report passengers had been injured in the incident.

But the emergency services have yet to provide any details about injuries.

The East of England Ambulance Service said it had sent multiple resources, including an air ambulance, to the collision on the railway south of Bedford, ⁠and urged people to avoid ⁠the area.

Transport minister Heidi Alexander said in a post on X that she was “deeply concerned” by reports of the collision.

Bedfordshire Fire and ⁠Rescue Service said crews were at an incident on the railway ⁠just south of Bedford and ⁠also called on the public to steer clear.

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Train operator EMR said it was unable to run services in or ‌out of London for the rest of the day, while Thameslink said all lines between Luton ‌and ‌Bedford were blocked due to a problem under investigation.

Train collisions are relatively rare in the United Kingdom.

More to come.