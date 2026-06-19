Israel continues attacks on Lebanon despite agreeing to ceasefire

At least 47 people killed in Israeli attacks on on Lebanon since midnight as US-Iran talks stall.

Israel has continued to attack Lebanon after the new ceasefire with Hezbollah took effect, raising fears that Tel Aviv is trying to wreck the fragile agreement tied to wider efforts to end Middle East hostilities.

On Friday, officials and diplomats from the United States and the Gulf separately told news agencies that the two sides agreed that a ceasefire would start at 4pm local time (1300GMT).

Despite the ceasefire, at least 12 Israeli air raids and continual artillery shelling hit southern Lebanon after the deadline, according to reports from the ground.

Israel and Hezbollah reportedly “agreed to halt hostilities” after Qatar, the United States and Iran brokered the ceasefire, a Gulf diplomat told the AFP news agency, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters. He said the ceasefire aimed to stop the escalation in Lebanon from derailing a broader push to turn the interim US-Iran agreement into a lasting regional peace deal.

The Gulf diplomat told AFP the deal followed a dangerous surge in fighting that threatened negotiations over ending the war with Iran and reopening the Strait of Hormuz to global shipping.

The Israeli military has killed at least 47 people and wounded 97 others in attacks on Lebanon starting at midnight on Friday, according to the Lebanese health ministry.

Shortly before the ceasefire began, a senior US official said that the agreement had been reached through US and Qatari mediation, with Iran’s help. “We understand that after the exchange of fire earlier today, Israel and Hezbollah are now in a ceasefire,” the official told the Reuters news agency.

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A Hezbollah official told Al Jazeera the ceasefire would hold if Israel abided by it. A senior Israeli official and two Hezbollah sources also confirmed the ceasefire to Reuters. “If Hezbollah does not attack us, then for us it is not a time of war,” ⁠⁠the Israeli official said.

But Israel’s attacks continued almost immediately, leaving residents in southern Lebanon questioning whether the ceasefire had any meaning.

“It doesn’t feel much like a ceasefire,” said Al Jazeera’s Heidi Pett, reporting from Tyre, after the Israeli attacks.

“Instead, there is a sense of deja vu. Each time a ceasefire is announced, we see a renewed burst of military activity on the ground,” said Pett.

An Israeli military spokesperson said on Friday that Israeli forces would retain “operational freedom” to respond to what they define as threats in southern Lebanon – language that effectively gives Israel room to keep striking despite the ceasefire.

“That has left many people here questioning what a ceasefire actually means,” added Pett.

Israel seeking ‘permanent war’

Iranian Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, said Israel’s only interest is “permanent war”.

He was responding on X to far-right Israeli National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, who called for Lebanon to be “burned” after four Israeli soldiers were killed in southern Lebanon.

In a post on Friday, Araghchi said Ben-Gvir’s comments were “not a rant by a random genocidal lunatic” but “a public post by the national security minister of the Israeli regime”.

“The genocidal death cult headquartered in Tel Aviv is a threat to all of humanity,” Araghchi wrote. “It threatens all humans. Its only interest is permanent war.”

Ben-Gvir urged a massive escalation after the Israeli army announced the deaths of four soldiers in combat.

“With all due respect to the Americans, Israel must make it clear to the entire world that the blood of our sons and the security of our citizens are not forfeit. All of Lebanon must burn,” Ben-Gvir wrote on X earlier in the day.

He added that he told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “even in our private meetings” that “for every tear of an Israeli mother, a thousand Lebanese mothers must weep”.

“Enough with the ping-pong. In the Middle East, you don’t win with measured responses and restraint – you need to go berserk. To obliterate. To crush the terror,” Ben-Gvir said.

Talks on US-Iran MoU

Talks between the US and Iran to discuss the recently signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) were called off on Friday after intense fighting between Israel and Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, officials said.

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Iranian officials did not travel as planned to Switzerland, insisting that the fighting in Lebanon must stop before talks can happen, three regional officials and a fourth person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity told the Associated Press.

US Vice President JD Vance also postponed his trip.

Esmaeil Baghaei, the spokesperson for Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said on Friday that the necessary consultations are being carried out through mediators, and that if the conditions for starting negotiations are met, an official announcement will be made.

He also said Washington bears direct responsibility for the current situation between Israel and Lebanon, pointing to Article 1 of the MoU signed on June 18, which explicitly states that ending the war in Lebanon is an integral part of the broader ceasefire arrangement across all fronts.

Baghaei said Iran would take all necessary measures to safeguard its interests, security and the rights of its allies.