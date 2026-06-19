Iran war day 112: Vance defends Tehran ‘deal’ but Switzerland trips are off

United States Vice President JD Vance has delayed his planned trip to Switzerland to start a new round of peace talks with Iran following the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to end the war, the White House has said.

Vance earlier defended the agreement between Washington and Tehran amid criticism from US officials and Israel, saying the signing of an MoU has launched a 60-day negotiating period towards a final deal.

Vance and his team were reportedly ready to leave for Switzerland on Thursday night, but the trip was cancelled at the last minute following Israeli bombing in southern Lebanon, killing at least three people, overnight.

Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency reported that there was no confirmation that Iranian negotiators would travel for talks, because they first wanted ⁠to see signs that the interim agreement, which includes Lebanon in the US-Iran ceasefire, was being implemented.

The agreement, signed by the presidents of both countries, has been presented as a step towards ending months of conflict, though critics have questioned its terms, the number of questions it leaves unanswered and Tehran’s commitment to it.

Here is what has happened:

In Lebanon

Israeli attacks killed at least three in southern Lebanon: Lebanese state media said two people were killed in a drone attack near Kfar Tebnit and another in a separate attack in Zabadin, a day after the US and Iran signed an interim agreement calling for an end to military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon. Hezbollah said it had repelled a four-day Israeli offensive, while Israel faces growing pressure to halt attacks and withdraw its forces under the terms of the agreement.

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In Iran

US lifts naval blockade of Iran: The US military said it had ended its naval blockade of Iranian ports as part of the agreement with Tehran to suspend military operations during negotiations. US Central Command (CENTCOM) said all blockade enforcement efforts have ceased and US forces are no longer restricting maritime traffic to or from Iran. However, it added that US naval vessels will remain in the region to monitor compliance and ensure all terms of the agreement are upheld.

The US military said it had ended its naval blockade of Iranian ports as part of the agreement with Tehran to suspend military operations during negotiations. US Central Command (CENTCOM) said all blockade enforcement efforts have ceased and US forces are no longer restricting maritime traffic to or from Iran. However, it added that US naval vessels will remain in the region to monitor compliance and ensure all terms of the agreement are upheld. Senior Iranian official says Iran humbled its enemies: Mohsen Rezaei, an adviser to Iran’s supreme leader, hailed what he called Iran’s “victory” in the war, saying the country had “shattered” its enemies’ dominance. In a post on X, he described the conflict as an “epic” that would endure in history, while also mourning senior leaders killed in the war and saying “vengeance” was the only remedy for their deaths.

Mohsen Rezaei, an adviser to Iran’s supreme leader, hailed what he called Iran’s “victory” in the war, saying the country had “shattered” its enemies’ dominance. In a post on X, he described the conflict as an “epic” that would endure in history, while also mourning senior leaders killed in the war and saying “vengeance” was the only remedy for their deaths. Ghalibaf warns against US violations of MoU: Iran’s chief negotiator and parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said Tehran would not tolerate any breach of the memorandum of understanding by Washington. In a post on X, he warned that any “bad faith, breach of contract, and excessive demands” would be met with a “crushing response”, adding that Iran’s adversaries had already been “slapped” during the war and would face an even harsher response if they repeated their actions.

In the US

Schumer attacks Trump over deal: Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said the US is “worse off because of Trump’s incompetence, his ego, and his inability to listen to facts”. Schumer rejected claims that Democrats would support any funding for Iran, saying, “Democrats will not be helping Trump send $300bn to Iran.” Critics of the memorandum have alleged it includes $300bn for Iran’s reconstruction, but Trump and senior US officials deny any US funds will be provided, saying any investment would come from Iran’s neighbours and other participating countries.

Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said the US is “worse off because of Trump’s incompetence, his ego, and his inability to listen to facts”. Schumer rejected claims that Democrats would support any funding for Iran, saying, “Democrats will not be helping Trump send $300bn to Iran.” Critics of the memorandum have alleged it includes $300bn for Iran’s reconstruction, but Trump and senior US officials deny any US funds will be provided, saying any investment would come from Iran’s neighbours and other participating countries. Trump administration defends Iran deal: Reporting from Washington, DC, Mike Hanna says Republican hawks have also criticised the MoU, arguing that Tehran has received too many concessions, particularly the immediate waiver of sanctions on Iranian oil exports. The Trump administration rejected that criticism, saying it is acting in US interests. Hanna noted that officials are “very sensitive” to claims that US money is being sent to Iran, with Vice President JD Vance stressing that “not a cent of American money is going to Iran”. According to Hanna, Vance argues the deal contains safeguards, relies on Iranian compliance and links sanctions relief to progress in nuclear negotiations.

Reporting from Washington, DC, Mike Hanna says Republican hawks have also criticised the MoU, arguing that Tehran has received too many concessions, particularly the immediate waiver of sanctions on Iranian oil exports. The Trump administration rejected that criticism, saying it is acting in US interests. Hanna noted that officials are “very sensitive” to claims that US money is being sent to Iran, with Vice President JD Vance stressing that “not a cent of American money is going to Iran”. According to Hanna, Vance argues the deal contains safeguards, relies on Iranian compliance and links sanctions relief to progress in nuclear negotiations. US warns Israel to comply with Lebanon terms: US Vice President JD Vance delivered what Al Jazeera’s Mike Hanna described as “very strong” messages to Israel, amid criticism from Israeli officials and pro-Israel groups over the Iran deal. Hanna said the memorandum makes clear that Lebanon is part of the agreement and that Israel must halt military operations there, a provision that has drawn pushback from some pro-Israel lawmakers. The Trump administration, however, is defending the inclusion of Lebanon in the deal.

In Israel

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