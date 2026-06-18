World reacts to US-Iran deal to extend ceasefire, reopen Strait of Hormuz

Several countries welcome deal, as IAEA chief says ‘now the technical work starts’ on Iran’s nuclear programme.

US President Donald Trump and Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian have electronically signed a memorandum of understanding to extend a ceasefire in the US-Iran war.

Pakistan, which has been mediating the peace process, said the “Islamabad MoU” had gone into effect as of Wednesday.

US officials said the agreement includes Iran reaffirming a commitment to not develop a nuclear weapon, an end to the war on all fronts and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

The war began on February 28, when the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran, though a temporary ceasefire suspended much of the most intense fighting on April 8. This agreement extends the ceasefire for 60 days, paving the way for further negotiations over Iran’s nuclear programme, US sanctions on Tehran and the release of frozen assets.

Here’s how the world has reacted to the news:

Iran

The country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, addressed Iranian media following the signing, stating that Iran will monitor the US’s compliance “without any leniency” and will not “fulfil” its commitments if Washington “evades its obligations”.

He also said that Iran’s nuclear programme and the lifting of US sanctions would be discussed during the 60-day period, but that Tehran’s missile programme would be off the table in negotiations.

He also said that Iran would also not ship its stockpile of highly enriched uranium abroad, that the US held responsibility to compel Israel to respect commitments to Iran, and that Iran would finalise a new regime to manage the Strait of Hormuz along with Oman, in which they would “charge fees for services” there.

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United States

Video footage of the moment US President Donald Trump physically signed the interim deal at the Versailles Palace showed him pausing before putting pen to paper.

“This was not easy,” Trump told his audience, holding out his hands. “I can tell you that,” he added as he signed the first page.

But the interim deal drew a backlash from Trump’s fellow Republicans, who argue the agreement wastes billions of dollars of taxpayer money and does little to restrict Tehran’s nuclear programme.

Still, some Republicans expressed support for the agreement.

US Republican Senator Roger Marshall has praised the memorandum of understanding between Iran and the US.

In a post on X, Marshall described it as a “winning deal” and said it was better than the agreement negotiated under former President Barack Obama, from which Trump unilaterally withdrew the US in 2018.

Pakistan

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday that he was honoured to announce that the historic “Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding” had been electronically signed by the US and Iran.

In a post on X, he wrote: “The Memorandum has been signed by honourable Presidents of both the countries and also endorsed by me as the mediator. The signing of this agreement at the highest level of the respective governments demonstrates the commitment of both sides to a diplomatic resolution of the conflict.”

“May this Memorandum of Understanding serve as an enduring foundation for greater understanding, mutual respect and shared prosperity for the complete region,” he added.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)

The director-general of the IAEA welcomed the interim agreement and said the UN nuclear watchdog would work out a clear plan regarding Iran’s nuclear programme.

“It is good that the ⁠memorandum is there. ⁠Now the technical work starts,” Rafael Grossi was quoted by the Reuters news agency as saying.

“It is time for the IAEA to sit down with US and Iranian officials to begin formulating concrete steps on handling Tehran’s nuclear programme.”

France

French President Emmanuel Macron published a video of Trump signing the MoU at the Palace of Versailles near Paris.

“President Trump signed tonight at Versailles the agreement between Iran and the United States,” he wrote on X late Wednesday.

“This agreement paves the way for lasting peace and allows the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. It is an important step in the right direction for our compatriots that will soon enable a decrease in energy prices.”

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Hezbollah

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem hailed the agreement as a “big victory” and said Lebanon’s negotiations with Israel should solely focus on “mutual security”, with “domestic issues” such as its disarmament kept off the table.

“We congratulate the Iranian people, leadership and those who support freedom on this big victory, and we thank the Islamic Republic for linking the Lebanon front – the resistance, which has sacrificed a lot – and forcing Israel to stop its aggression,” Qassem said in a televised address.

“The ceiling for the negotiations with the Israeli enemy is mutual security … and any proposal under the banner of disarmament will not pass, as this is an Israeli recipe for taking everything and wrecking the country,” he added.

China

The foreign ministry said China welcomed the signing of the interim US-Iran agreement, and hopes both countries will approach their upcoming negotiations “rationally and pragmatically”. ⁠

Speaking at a press briefing, spokesperson Lin Jian said Beijing also hopes both parties will meet their commitments under the deal.

Russia

Russia’s foreign ministry said it welcomed the ceasefire agreement.